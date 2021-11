November 4, 2021, 1:12 PM · Disney's official D23 fan club this morning revealed the event line-up for this month's Destination D23 event at the Walt Disney World Resort. The two-day celebration of the Walt Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary, as well as plenty of other happenings throughout The Walt Disney Company, is sold out. But fans can watch the events online via Destination D23 Live! Presented by Topps. The event kicks off in the 9am (Eastern) hour on Saturday, November 20 with a presentation by Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro, who will share a "first look at some of the newest projects around the world."

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO