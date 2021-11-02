CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top U.S. banks offer big incentives to lure crypto talent

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop U.S.-based banks and financial institutions have filled more than 1,000 positions for crypto experts in the past three years. Squid Game Investors Left Shocked as SQUID Price Crashes to Zero By...

TheStreet

All big banks will be crypto trading soon: Former Citigroup CEO

All of the world's major banks will start trading in crypto in "one to three years," former Citigroup CEO Vikram Pandit predicted at a tech conference in Singapore. In an interview with Bloomberg reporter Haslinda Amin at the Singapore Fintech Festival, Pandit said that large banking's reluctancy to accept cryptocurrency may soon be turned on its head as it comes to dominate the banking and trading worlds.
MARKETS
Robb Report

The Two Best Cryptocurrency Exchanges

We may receive payment from affiliate links included within this content. Our affiliate partners do not influence our editorial opinions or analysis. To learn more, see our Advertiser Disclosure. Digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin seem to be plastered anywhere you look these days. From news reports to celebrities like Kim Kardashian pitching cryptocurrency on Instagram, it’s clear everyone—from old school banks to millennials—wants in on the action. But to break into the crypto-verse, you’ll need to visit a crypto exchange, or a digital network where you can turn your dollars into DOGE (or any other cryptocurrency). To help you pick the...
CURRENCIES
crowdfundinsider.com

PDX Coin to Offer Crypto-to-Fiat Payments, Banking Platform

Has announced that it is developing an international virtual banking platform for the crypto-economy that will provide retail crypto-to-fiat payment capability. As mentioned in a release, the high-speed, bank-friendly payment platform aims to offer “a modern alternative to the traditional 70-year-old bank payments system that has hit merchants with high fees, long float times and fraud risk.”
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Banks Continue to Hire Crypto Talent as Industry Job Postings Surged 615% in August

Legacy financial institutions are going on a massive hiring spree for crypto talent, despite unflattering statements made in the press recently regarding cryptocurrency. According to a Bloomberg report, some of the Wall Street banking titans have added 1,000 crypto job positions to their organizations since 2018. With crypto and blockchain related job postings in the U.S. climbing 615% in August this year alone. Goldman Sachs has recruited 82 crypto professionals, Wells Fargo 74, and JPMorgan Chase hired 63. A 20-30% increase in salary over more traditional roles in marketing, sales, and software development is being offered to incentivize the best talent. Senior roles could see a 50% advantage over similar traditional roles. According to the Financial Times, who interviewed a recruiter based in London, even cryptocurrency hobbyists could get a job in the industry, and $137K to $273K a year is the norm for non-programmer jobs, while blockchain programmers can get paid up to $337K per year.
MARKETS
investing.com

Commonwealth Bank becomes the first bank in Australia to offer crypto services

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has become the first mainstream bank in Australia to offer crypto services after joining forces with American crypto exchange Gemini and blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. Thanks to the partnership, CBA is now free to design a crypto exchange and custody service that will enable clients to buy,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Crypto market now worth more than top dozen largest banks combined

The overall crypto market is now worth more than the top dozen of the world’s largest banks, after the price of several leading cryptocurrencies hit record highs on Wednesday.All-time highs from Ethereum (ether) and Solana helped push the combined market cap of all cryptocurrencies above $2.75 trillion for the first time in its history, while bitcoin alone is now worth more than US giants like Meta (Facebook) and Tesla with a market cap above $1.19tn. Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketIn comparison, the world’s largest bank JPMorgan Chase has a market cap of $503 billion – $40...
STOCKS
investing.com

Avalanche creates $200 million fund to lure top crypto devs

The fund will provide liquidity to those early-stage projects that innovate decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), and other products on Avalanche. Squid Game Investors Left Shocked as SQUID Price Crashes to Zero By CoinQuora - Nov 02, 2021. A token referencing the famous Korean Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) series, has...
MARKETS
finance-commerce.com

Banks slowly embrace crypto

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. In 2014, as regulators in New York were exploring ways to control Bitcoin, executives at Wall Street’s biggest banks fretted that regulating cryptocurrencies would also legitimize them — and that could threaten the finance industry. So they tried to sow doubt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
crowdfundinsider.com

FV Bank Now A Principal Member of Visa, Prepares to Offer Crypto-Linked Visa Card Programs

the fast-growing U.S. licensed international challenger bank and digital asset custodian, has confirmed that it has been approved as a Principal Member of Visa. As mentioned in the announcement, this is an important milestone in further solidifying FV Bank as a key market player and full service bank providing traditional banking services along with crypto custody and now issuance of Visa cards as well.
CREDITS & LOANS
US News and World Report

U.S. Regulators Exploring How Banks Could Hold Crypto Assets - FDIC Chairman

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - A top U.S. bank regulator said U.S. officials are looking to provide a clearer path for banks and their clients that are looking to hold cryptocurrencies, in order to keep control over the fast-developing asset. Jelena McWilliams, who chairs the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

U.S banking regulators developing guidelines for institutional presence in crypto

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has remained mostly tight-lipped about cryptocurrency regulations so far. However, banking regulators in the country are reportedly developing a clearer path for banks that are looking to deal in cryptocurrencies. This is being done in a bid to control the rapidly growing asset, before it gets out of hand and fully emerges into the mainstream.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Saxo Bank Expands Crypto Offerings to Meet Growing Demand

Saxo Bank is seeking to expand its cryptocurrency offerings. To this effect, the firm has announced that it will be expanding the list of its exchange-traded products (ETPs). These products track the prices of the supported cryptocurrency assets. The Tuesday announcement further stated that the firm would offer nine crypto-FX...
RETAIL
invezz.com

Mastercard partners with Bakkt to enable banks to offer crypto services

Mastercard working towards ensuring that banks and merchants on the platform can access crypto services. The platform announced that it would partner with Bakkt to launch this new service. The growth of cryptocurrencies is among the factors that have led to the launch of this new service. MasterCard is making...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Mastercard to allow banks to offer crypto credit and debit cards

NEW YORK (Oct 25): Mastercard Inc is making it easier for banks to offer cryptocurrency rewards on their credit and debit cards as part of the payment network's recent embrace of digital currencies. To pull it off, Mastercard has inked a deal with Bakkt, the cryptocurrency firm that spun off...
CREDITS & LOANS

