Public Health

Kristy Swanson, Pro-Trump Actress Who’s Questioned COVID Protocols, Hospitalized With COVID

By Shawn Utley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristy Swanson, the actress best known for starring in the 1992 film “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was hospitalized on Sunday in New Jersey due to COVID-related pneumonia. The 51-year-old broke the news in a Twitter thread that she has been updating since Monday morning. “Prayers for me please,” read...

