I am rabidly protective of the green beans we grow as they’re a tasty heirloom German greasy that was in hubby’s family for 30 years before we were married and has been with us for half a century, so thank goodness I learned the art of “saving seeds” from Mom, so most years our freezer has a new supply of glass jars filled with our seed beans for future plantings. However, I’ve modified her process a bit, as you will see.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO