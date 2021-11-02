CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rivian Automotive Seeks IPO Valuation Above $60 Billion

Cover picture for the articleRivian Automotive Inc. is seeking a valuation in a range just above $60 billion in its initial public offering next week,...

Insurance Journal

Canadian P/C Insurer Definity Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in IPO

Definity Financial Corp., the property and casualty insurer formerly known as Economical Mutual Insurance Co., is seeking to raise C$1.25 billion ($1 billion) in an initial public offering, following in the footsteps of other large Canadian insurers that have moved away from policyholder ownership to become public companies. The shares...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Rivian set for a $70bn valuation

While Tesla may be valued at over $1trn, the jury remains out as to whether other electric car companies will be able to ride the investment train in the same way, when it comes to electric vehicles. Volvo Cars recent IPO fetched a much more modest $18bn when it came...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

EV maker Rivian boosts IPO price range, aims for US$65b valuation

BENGALURU (Nov 6): Rivian Automotive, backed by Amazon.com Inc, on Friday significantly raised the expected offer price of its shares, with the electric vehicle manufacturer aiming for a valuation of as much as US$65 billion in its initial public offering. It had earlier this week aimed for a valuation of...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham, Skadden Usher Rivian IPO to Expected $60B Valuation

Electric vehicle company Rivian is expected to offer its IPO as early as next week. Latham and Skadden are working with the Irvine, California-based company on its listing on the Nasdaq. The company is hoping for a a $60 billion valuation and to raise $8 billion during its initial public...
IRVINE, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rivian Raises IPO Price Range and Could Now Be Worth Up to $65 Billion

Rivian plans to offer 135 million shares priced between $72 and $74, up from $57 to $62, it said in an updated securities filing on Friday. At the top end of that current range, and assuming underwriters exercise an option to purchase 20.25 million additional shares, Rivian would be worth more than $65 billion.
ECONOMY
Orange County Business Journal

Rivian Amended IPO Share Price Brings Valuation to $65B

Rivian Automotive Inc. said in a securities filing Friday it has amended its share price in its forthcoming IPO to an estimated $72 to $74. That range would be up from the company's previous estimate of $57 to $62. The update gives the Irvine electric vehicle maker a $64.6 billion...
IRVINE, CA
Financial Times

Electric vehicle maker Rivian targets up to $53bn valuation in IPO

Rivian, the electric automotive company backed by Amazon, is targeting a valuation as high as $53bn when it makes its debut on the Nasdaq, potentially as soon as next week. At the top end of its range of $57-$62 a share, Rivian would begin trading at a value higher than the likes of carmakers Kia and Nissan, and would raise just less than $8.4bn from the offering.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Planning $50 Billion IPO, Lower Than Expected

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that EV automaker Rivian was aiming to go public as soon as September with a valuation of $50 billion. Then, in May, the company announced that it was eyeing a $70 billion dollar valuation for its initial public offering (IPO). That number jumped up to $80 billion in August but is now scaling back to its original expected value of $50 billion, according to a new report from Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
Industry Week

Amazon-Backed EV Startup Aims for Valuation Above $50 Billion

Rivian Automotive, an Amazon-backed electric vehicle startup, said Monday it is targeting a valuation of more than $50 billion. The California-based company will price shares between $57 and $62, raising up to $9.1 billion at the midpoint price and all company stock at about $52.5 billion, according to a securities filing.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Rivian on record $ 8.3 billion IPO. Amazon orders 100,000 vans

Rivian Automotive Inc., the Amazon-owned electric truck, van and SUV manufacturer, expects to raise up to $ 8.37 billion at the next IPO. A listing that would eclipse that of China’s XPeng in June as the largest ever for an electric vehicle manufacturer. XPeng, in fact, raised about $ 2 billion) including so-called greenshoe shares in its Hong Kong listing.
BUSINESS

