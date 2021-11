FLORENCE – Mary Wadsworth White was recently presented with the Spirit of the Shoals Award for her work on the St. Francis Project, and for all she does in our community. White is an accomplished visual artist, an active supporter of theatre and music, and a promoter of the arts in public education. Since moving to Alabama in the mid 1990’s, Mrs. White has served as board member for numerous cultural organizations including the Alabama State Council on the Arts, the Shoals Symphony, Kennedy Douglas Center for the Arts, Florence Public Arts Committee and many more.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO