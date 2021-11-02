CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Letter to the Editor: If the pope says so …

By Daily Times
Delaware County Daily Times
 7 days ago

I'm glad to see that Christine Flowers' faith is shaken, and possibly stirred. ("What Does it Mean...

www.delcotimes.com

Delaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: How to share a blessed Thanksgiving

As many of you know for the last 28 years, our Congregation along with many concerned citizens, hospital personnel from DCMH, police and fire departments, Glenolden Borough, organizations and churches from all over Delaware County, come together for an amazing outreach Thanksgiving Meal Ministry program for our neighbors in Delaware County. Our goal is to reach out to the needy, elderly, disabled, homeless, sick, and the home bound to show them a little kindness and love from their neighbors. Last Thanksgiving, because of COVID, we had to rethink how we could reach out safely to so many. We decided the safest way was to send out $25 grocery cards to offset the cost of Thanksgiving. We also gave out frozen turkeys to the larger struggling families. Many agencies such as Hospice, Schoolhouse Senior Center, Senior Community Services, and Senior Victims of Crime, just to name a few, refer individuals and families to us for help. It has always been our goal to never turn anyone away.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware County Daily Times

Faith: With hope, you can find the strength to carry on

A wise mentor once said to me, “I have uncovered one of life’s most powerful secrets. It is a tool that will help you throughout your life.”. Immediately, I asked, “What is it?” With tenderness in his eighty-nine-year-old voice, he replied, “The secret, dear, is hope.”. “Everything that is done...
RELIGION
kcrw.com

Racism and the Great White Outdoors

Since the 19th century, the modern environmental and conservation movement has been dominated by white people: John Muir, Henry David Thoreau, and John James Audubon helped thrust the movement into public consciousness, but their notoriety also carries with it a legacy of racism and slavery. On this week’s Life Examined,...
ADVOCACY
thewellesleynews.com

Letter to the editor

Thank you for publishing a piece on the Wellesley Freedom Project’s final year. Over its ten years of existence, the Freedom Project hosted over 75 lectures and events that represented many different points of view on topics of keen public interest — some but not all conservative. It also hosted scholars from all over the world who leant an international perspective to the topic of freedom. I’m glad that these elements of the project were mentioned, and I hope that Wellesley can use the project’s final year to celebrate the spirit of inquiry and open-mindedness, which our polarized society dearly needs.
EDUCATION
Sturgis Journal

Letters to the Editor

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a sincerely-held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government. Alvin Blake, Sturgis. Understanding why we are...
STURGIS, MI
West Valley View

Letters to the Editor

We all know the important role education plays in our local economy. From economic opportunities to safe communities, strong schools play a pivotal role. If we want to continue attracting strong businesses and families, we must continue to support our local schools, regardless of whether or not we have children attending. I encourage everyone to vote “yes” on the override continuation for the Agua Fria Union High School District and the Litchfield Elementary School District this October.
EDUCATION

