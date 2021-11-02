Letter to the Editor: If the pope says so …

As many of you know for the last 28 years, our Congregation along with many concerned citizens, hospital personnel from DCMH, police and fire departments, Glenolden Borough, organizations and churches from all over Delaware County, come together for an amazing outreach Thanksgiving Meal Ministry program for our neighbors in Delaware County. Our goal is to reach out to the needy, elderly, disabled, homeless, sick, and the home bound to show them a little kindness and love from their neighbors. Last Thanksgiving, because of COVID, we had to rethink how we could reach out safely to so many. We decided the safest way was to send out $25 grocery cards to offset the cost of Thanksgiving. We also gave out frozen turkeys to the larger struggling families. Many agencies such as Hospice, Schoolhouse Senior Center, Senior Community Services, and Senior Victims of Crime, just to name a few, refer individuals and families to us for help. It has always been our goal to never turn anyone away.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO