LONDON (Nov 8): Bubble warnings are ringing louder after a week of dovish central bank bombshells stoked the easiest financial conditions in nearly four decades. BlackRock Inc's Rick Rieder and Allianz SE's Mohamed El-Erian are among those warning that systemic risks will only multiply, unless monetary officials take more decisive measures to pare extraordinary pandemic stimulus. While policy makers are acutely aware of the dangers in the easy-money era, their accommodative stances are encouraging ever-increasing flows to the riskiest markets.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO