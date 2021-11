Some average mortgage rates are creeping upwards, despite the Bank of England leaving the base rate unchanged last week.The typical two- and five-year fixed rates on the market have increased month on month for the first time since June 2021, according to Moneyfacts co.uk.It said overall average two- and five-year fixed rates rose by 0.04 percentage points month on month in November, reaching 2.29% and 2.59% respectively. In October, the average two-year fixed rate was 2.25% and the average five-year fixed rate was 2.55%.The most significant re-pricing was in the 35% deposit bracket, it said.Despite the recent increases, average rates...

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO