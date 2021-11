The polls open this morning at 6 am and will remain open until 9 pm at the Holy Family Parish gymnasium. Voters in the City of Little Falls will be asked to decide the fate of five ballot measures, and who should be the next State Supreme Court Justice from the 5th Judicial District, County & Surrogate Court Judge, County Legislator for Herkimer County, City Clerk for the City of Little Falls, City Treasurer, and Alderman for the City.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO