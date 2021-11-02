Schweitzer welcomes new food & beverage director

Maestro Dobel Pavito, Remus Bourbon Repeal Reserve and Howler Head Straight Banana Bourbon Whiskey join the Mancini Beverage – Rhode Island Distributing division portfolio. Dobel Pavito is made by founder and 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, the world’s first pechuga tequila. Made in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, using 100% Blue Weber agaves, the process begins with a base of Maestro Dobel’s Silver tequila, double distilled in copper-pot stills. After a brief period macerating the fruits and spices, a third distillation is performed, during which the pechuga, in this case, turkey breast, is placed at the top of the still, infusing the tequila vapors with the aromatics of the fruits, spices and pechuga for its unique and savory profile. From Lawrenceburg, Indiana, comes Remus Bourbons Remus Repeal Reserve Series V, the latest from the award-winning collection. Comprised of a medley of five bourbons aged since 2005 – 2008, Series V is crafted to honor the repeal of Prohibition on Dec. 5, 1933. The 2021 limited edition leads with dried fruit, rich caramel, maple syrup, roasted nuts and leather, with candied fruit, caramel, baking spice and a lingering oaky rye spice on the finish. It hit the shelves in honor of September’s National Bourbon Heritage Month. And, new from Wooler Brands, comes Howler Head Straight Banana Bourbon Whiskey, an original, super-premium Kentucky Bourbon blended with natural banana flavor. The spirit is expertly crafted from Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and carefully aged in American white oak barrels for two years. Bottled at 80 proof, Howler Head is enjoyed as a great tasting shot, mixed with cola or as an enhancement to classic cocktails, such as the Espresso Martini, Manhattan and Old Fashioned.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO