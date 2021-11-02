CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schweitzer welcomes new food & beverage director

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT — Schweitzer is pleased to announce that John Calderon has been hired as food and beverage director. Calderon will be responsible for Schweitzer’s existing food and beverage services as well as coordinating the opening of the new signature restaurant in the Humbird hotel, Crow’s Bench. After graduating from...

