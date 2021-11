Casa of the Heartland is a non-profit organization that recruits, trains, and supports volunteers within the community to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in the Hardin County Family Court system. There are nearly 100 children in need of an advocate, many of which are the worst cases of abuse and/or neglect. As a volunteer, you may be the one constant in that child’s life. Imagine what a difference you could make in the life of just one.

