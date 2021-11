Lovelyz have spoken out about their departure from Woollim Entertainment for the first time with handwritten letters. Yesterday (November 1), Woollim Entertainment noted in a statement to South Korean media that seven of the group’s members – Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein – would depart from Woollim after their contacts expire on November 16. Meanwhile, Baby Soul, the group’s leader, is set to renew her contract with the company.

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO