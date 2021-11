In Mar 2020, both public and private school systems were flipped upside down after the Coronavirus pandemic established itself. World health officials decided that it was too dangerous to allow in-person classes to continue. So, in an effort to protect students and faculty, all forms of education were forced to go online. Thus, the age of Zoom began, and the world of education was forced to adapt to this new way of learning.

