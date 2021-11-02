CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court hears argument on Texas abortion law

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

After FBI spying, Muslim Americans ask Supreme Court to OK religious bias suit

(WASHINGTON) — Three Muslim Americans subjected to FBI surveillance inside their places of worship will ask the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow a religious discrimination lawsuit against the agency to move forward despite government concern about national security. Yassir Fazaga, a former imam at the Orange County Islamic...
U.S. POLITICS
yourvalley.net

State Supreme Court decision wiped more than a dozen laws

PHOENIX — When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve “budget reconciliation” bills on Tuesday, they quashed more than the ban on schools requiring masks of faculty and students. With its three-sentence order, the justices also removed a similar prohibition against cities and counties imposing mask mandates on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Faq#Privacy Policy#Fox News Network#Llc
KREX

High court to hear secrets case over Muslim surveillance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a case about the government’s ability to get lawsuits thrown out of court by claiming they would reveal secrets that threaten national security. The case before the high court Monday involves a group of Muslim men from Southern California. They filed a class-action lawsuit claiming that the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Missouri Attorney General on 11 states suing Biden over vaccine mandate: Federal government has ‘no authority'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the Federal government has "no authority" to mandate vaccines. ERIC SCHMITT: This action by Osha here is unprecedented, breathtaking and unconstitutional, unlawful and unwise. There is simply no authority in the constitution at all for this kind of authority by Osha. The federal government is supposed to be a government of limited powers. The states gave them limited powers. Securing the border happens to be one of them. Requiring the vaccination of nearly 100 million Americans isn’t one of them. There is no statutory authority for this.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans

The Arizona Supreme Court found that several provisions of the 2022 budget, including a controversial ban on face mask mandates in K-12 schools, violate a provision of the state constitution requiring individual bills to encompass a single subject.  The ruling will likely bring about a seismic shift in the way lawmakers craft future budgets.  Less […] The post Supreme Court unanimously strikes down mask mandate, ‘critical race theory’ bans appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kbia.org

Missouri Supreme Court case could relax rules on how elected officials talk about ballot issues

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could shape how local elected officials are able to talk about ballot issues. Six elected officials from the St. Louis County area brought the lawsuit in 2019. It challenges a state law that says officers, employees or agents of political subdivisions, such as cities or school districts, cannot spend public money to “advocate, support, or oppose the passage or defeat of any ballot measure or the nomination or election of any candidate for public office.” Violations of the law are a Class 4 election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by less than a year in jail or fines of up to $2,500.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy