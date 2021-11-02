CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Will critical race theory sink Virginia Democrat McAuliffe?

There are two big reasons that Republican Glenn Youngkin shouldn’t be within striking distance of Virginia’s Statehouse. The first is that Virginia has been trending Democratic over the past decade and a half. Joe Biden won the state by more than 10 points last year. The second and far more important...

New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters

Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […] The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
GOP scores big election wins in California and across the country

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republicans scored big wins in San Diego County and across the nation over in Virginia this past week. Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the wins. This past week, Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race...
Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Panel Ties Critical Race Theory To Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin Win

Maher pointed to the Virginia gubernatorial triumph of Glenn Youngkin, joking that the governor elect’s name sounds like “The scotch you buy at Costco.”. He wasn’t in the joking mood on this topic, however, arguing with one of his panelists during a discussion about Critical Race Theory as well as disputing some arguments made by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar during her opening interview.
Rachel Maddow says Biden had best election night of any president for 30 years

Two days after Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe sent Democrats into a panic over the implications for next year’s midterm elections, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a message for them: Don’t panic.Speaking during her 9pm show on Thursday, Maddow suggested that Democrats’ performance in the first statewide elections held since Mr Biden took office was on par with how the GOP fared during Ronald Reagan’s first term because of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s single-point win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.Mr Murphy’s victory, which made him the first Democratic governor of the Garden State to win re-election in...
Newly Elected Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears Wasted Almost No Time Trolling VP Kamala Harris

Winsome Sears, who was elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia on Tuesday, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to troll Vice President Kamala Harris. Following her victory over Democratic opponent Hala Ayala, Sears, a Republican, posted a photoshopped image of her own face on Harris’ body with the caption “We did it, @TeamYoungkin,” congratulating fellow Republican Glenn Youngkin on his victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial election.
Dems end deadlock, House hands Biden infrastructure win

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic […]
Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
Opinion: Virginia race delivers lessons for all

Contrary to many political prophecies, the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor of Virginia does not augur a bloodbath for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. If it finally pounds in the lesson that the woke crusades of the far left are poison to the party, it may even improve the party’s prospects.
