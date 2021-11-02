Draisaitl has 2 goals, 2 assists as Oilers beat Kraken 5-2

The Seattle Kraken fell to the Edmonton Oilers in the second of back-to-back games. The Kraken kept the contest close for the majority of the night but were unable to keep up with the skill of the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl led the way for Edmonton with 2 goals and 4 points in the win. Seattle outshot their opponents as they did the night prior against the New York Rangers, but was once again held in check by strong goaltending. The Kraken will look to bounce back from this contest and prepare to host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. Here are some key takeaways that may require adjustments before the team’s next matchup.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO