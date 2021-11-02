CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Girls volleyball: Wheeler's season ends with loss in ECC D-II tournament

Westerly Sun
 7 days ago

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Bacon Academy swept Wheeler High, 3-0, in the quarterfinals of the ECC Division II girls volleyball tournament on Monday. The...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Comments / 0

Westerly Sun

Field hockey: Fitch shocks Stonington, 1-0, in ECC tournament finals

STONINGTON — Over the years, the best bet in Connecticut high school sports has been Stonington field hockey winning an ECC title. The Bears had won or shared 34 of 36 ECC regular-season titles entering Thursday, including last year's win in the "regional" tournament, which took the place of the ECC tourney due to COVID-19. During the 2021 regular season, the Bears went undefeated in conference play, making them heavy favorites to accomplish the feat yet again.
STONINGTON, CT
clarionsportszone.com

Clarion Girls Soccer’s Fine Season Ends In District Nine Class-A Semifinal Loss ToBrockway

(Images by Maria Wilson: above – Evelyn intercepting the ball) Clarion Girls Soccer Fast Break Offense Unable to Break Brockway. On a beautiful autumn evening under the lights of the artificial turfed Varischetti Field in Brockway, on Thursday (October 29th), the Clarion Area Bobcats Girls soccer team played their District Nine Class-A semifinal playoff game against the number one seed, Brockway. The healthy starters were ready to continue their winning ways after beating Port Alleghany. Unfortunately for the Bobcats, their high-powered quick strike offense had plenty of opportunities and shots on goals but came up short 4-1 and dashed their playoff hopes of a District 9 crown.
CLARION, PA
News-Herald.com

NDCL vs. Girard volleyball: D-II district final

Records: NDCL (13-7), Girard (24-1) Up next: The winner advances to a Stow Regional semifinal Nov. 4 against Lake Catholic or Marlington. What to watch: It is going to be a challenge for the Lions to win another district championship. Girard’s lone loss came at the hands of Canfield, and Lauren Pallone has over 400 kills on the year for the Indians. … After it dropped the first set to Perry, NDCL turned to Caroline Jurevicius, who has really stepped into a leadership role for the Lions this season. The junior has split time with the Lions and team USA, but is still the kill leader for NDCL on the season with 211. … The Lions also have one of the best setters in the area in Eva Wheeler. The senior has 636 assists on the season for a 10.1 per set average to lead the coverage area. … The only area the Lions need to make sure they account for is the receive game, which they have struggled with at times this season. Libero Alexa Brock has 307 digs on the season, and will be intricate in the defensive success for the Lions.
VOLLEYBALL
Valley Breeze

N.S. girls slip in D-II soccer standings

LINCOLN – After notching an undefeated record in September and a four-game win streak during the first couple of weeks of October, the North Smithfield High girls’ soccer team’s season hit a minor speed bump last week. The Northmen slipped into a tie for seventh place in the Division II...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
nhfrontpage.com

Overtime loss brings Gilford's season to an end

GILFORD — The Gilford field hockey team opened up the Division III tournament on Sunday with a quarterfinal game against the Stevens Cardinals. The Golden Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first half, but the visitors stormed back in the second half and forced overtime, where they eventually scored the game winner halfway through the extra session to bring Gilford's season to an end.
SPORTS
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL volleyball ends season in regional semifinals with two-set loss to Tremont

STANFORD – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-23 to Tremont in the IHSA Class 2A Stanford Olympia Regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Panthers (26-11) rallied from a 22-18 deficit in the second set as Aubrey Busboom – who finished with one block and 10 assists — recorded a block and Addison Oyer tallied a set-tying kill before recording another kill to give PBL a 24-23 lead.
SPORTS
Westerly Sun

Girls volleyball: Wheeler drops nonleague match to Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Plainfield High swept Wheeler, 3-0, in nonleague girls volleyball match Wednesday. The Panthers won by sets scores of 25-8, 25-15 and 25-22. Skyler Morgan and Bryn Anderson each had three aces for the Lions (4-14). The Panthers improved to 9-8. Wheeler next hosts Montville on Thursday at...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Westerly Sun

Girls soccer: Wheeler loses regular-season finale to Windham

NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored on a free kick, but that was the only goal Wheeler High could muster in a 3-1 loss to Windham in an ECC out-of-division game Friday, the regular-season finale for both teams. Wheeler (6-8) has lost four of its last five games and hasn't...
WINDHAM, CT
sweethomenews.com

Soccer season ends for Sweet Home girls with pair of losses

Sweet Home girls soccer wrapped up their season with a handful of tough league contests. They lost on the road at Stayton 2-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and then fell 4-2 to Cascade at home on Saturday. Their season finale was on the road at Newport on Oct. 25, where...
SWEET HOME, OR
westernnebraskaobserver.net

Volleyball Season Ends At Subdistrict

The Kimball Lady Longhorns volleyball season ended Monday as the team fell to Bridgeport in straight sets in subdistrict action. Kimball's season record was 3-21 heading into the C2-11 Subdistrict Tournament at Bridgeport, where the team was scheduled to face Bridgeport, the No. 1 seed. Kimball had faced Bridgeport twice this season, and lost both matches in straight sets.
KIMBALL, NE
lancerfeed.press

Football advances to second round of Districts, girls volleyball ends season in Sectionals

The Lancers captured third place overall with a total of 76 points at the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) District 1 Class 5 Meet. Senior Nikolas Malek took first place individually with a time of 16:13.74. Other All-District finishes came from junior LJ Groenewald, second place; senior Bross Miller, 16th place; senior George Tambassis, 27th place; and sophomore Jack Robeson, 30th place. With the team’s third place finish, they advance to the State meet in Columbia on Nov. 5.
MISSOURI STATE
Westerly Sun

Boys soccer: Chariho takes to the road for D-II tournament

WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho is the No. 5 seed in the Division II boys soccer tournament and will travel to No. 4. Smithfield on Tuesday for a quarterfinal-round game. Smithfield finished 10-3-2 in the league while Chariho was 9-3-3. The two teams tied 2-2 in their only meeting on Oct. 14.
SMITHFIELD, RI

