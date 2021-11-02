Girls volleyball: Wheeler's season ends with loss in ECC D-II tournament

Records: NDCL (13-7), Girard (24-1) Up next: The winner advances to a Stow Regional semifinal Nov. 4 against Lake Catholic or Marlington. What to watch: It is going to be a challenge for the Lions to win another district championship. Girard’s lone loss came at the hands of Canfield, and Lauren Pallone has over 400 kills on the year for the Indians. … After it dropped the first set to Perry, NDCL turned to Caroline Jurevicius, who has really stepped into a leadership role for the Lions this season. The junior has split time with the Lions and team USA, but is still the kill leader for NDCL on the season with 211. … The Lions also have one of the best setters in the area in Eva Wheeler. The senior has 636 assists on the season for a 10.1 per set average to lead the coverage area. … The only area the Lions need to make sure they account for is the receive game, which they have struggled with at times this season. Libero Alexa Brock has 307 digs on the season, and will be intricate in the defensive success for the Lions.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO