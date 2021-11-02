Gifting a Puppy This Holiday Season? Read These Tips First

Especially with all the supply chain issues this year, it's more important than ever to shop early for your holiday gifts. But, we can admit that we've procrastinated before, and there's a chance it could happen again this year. Plus, sometimes there are people in your life that will always find a way to return the gift you got them (we all know at least one!) That's where the gift card comes in, and when you've got a lot of shopping to do, sometimes a gift card is the option that will make both you and the recipient the happiest. Whether you're shopping for your cousins, your grandparents, or the kids in your life, you can never go wrong with one of these 12 gift cards. Happy holidays!

