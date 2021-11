Cooler temperatures and a slower pace of life before the holidays mean more time to get up to historic Danish town Solvang and the surrounding Santa Ynez Valley for a weekend of wine tasting, seafood eating, and all-around enjoyment. This Central Coast wine enclave has been buzzing with new activity over the past year-plus, including a slew of new restaurants, tasting rooms, and upscale lodging options opening around Los Olivos, Ballard, and the like. For steaks, oysters, Danish breakfast, and everything in between, it’s all about heading up north, right now.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO