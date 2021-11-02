CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AUD/USD recoils after relatively dovish RBA decision

invezz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AUD/USD price declined after the latest RBA decision. The central bank left the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. It also ended the yield curve control program. The AUD/USD price tilted lower on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) delivered its November interest rate decision. The pair fell to...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD awaits critical jobs data this week

AUD/USD is sidelined as markets ditch the hawkish theme leaving global yields on the backfoot. Higher yielders in forex have suffered in recent sessions which now leaves AUD hanging in the balance of risk sentiment for the open. AUD/USD awaits the next domestic catalyst in Aussie jobs data Nov 11.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD consolidates around 0.7400 mark

A subdued USD demand assisted AUD/USD to gain some positive traction on Monday. A combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped any further gains. The market focus will be on the latest US consumer inflation figures due on Wednesday. The AUD/USD pair traded with a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Rba#Aud#Invezz
FXStreet.com

Dovish RBA Monetary Statement sends AUD/USD below 74 US cents

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar faced headwinds, dropping 1.7% for the week as both the RBA and offshore central banks provided more dovish stances to potential interest rate hikes compared to market consensus. Opening at 0.7520 on Monday, a downward spiral to a weekly low of 0.7366 started on Melbourne Cup day as the release of the latest RBA rate statement remarked they would need to see wage growth materially higher for any rate hikes before 2024 and they remain patient. Furthermore, the Bank of England surprised markets with its decision to keep interest rates on hold when markets were pricing a 15-basis point rate hike.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Sinks After Bank of England Joins Dovish Path

The GBP AUD exchange rate was lower by over -0.50% on Thursday after the Bank of England backtracked on a rate rise. The pair had given up half of a two-day rally on the announcement after traders unwound bets for a 0.15% rate hike and more aggressive path. The bank has decided to follow the Federal Reserve in doing nothing in the face of high inflation.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

The Australian Dollar and AU yields weighed by RBA manoeuvring. Energy and metal commodities undermined AUD as USD strengthened. Yields and commodities teaming up against AUD. Where to for AUD/USD?. The RBA underwhelmed market expectations at their last monetary policy meeting. The market had already witnessed the abandonment of yield...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Gold price forecast after the strong US non-farm payrolls data

Gold price held steady after the strong US jobs numbers. The US added more than 543k jobs in October while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%. The data came two days after the hawkish Fed decision. Gold price was little changed on Friday after the relatively strong US non-farm payrolls...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Australia
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

This is an amazing run by any stretch but considering the late stage of the rally in terms of the bigger picture bull trend in stocks and its made even more outstanding. The FOMC meeting this week seemingly waved the red flag in front of bulls as the bank continued to take on a very dovish tone, with Powell even refusing to speculate on possible rate hikes, instead saying that the bank was looking for ‘maximum employment’ before making any changes to rate policy. That moved the focus to this morning’s US Non-farm Payrolls report, which was solid all-the-way around and in response stocks continued to barrel higher with the S&P 500 jumping to another fresh all-time-high.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

AUD/USD Forecast: Modest Recovery Post-Fed

Mixed Australian macroeconomic data maintained the aussie under pressure. A dovish US Federal Reserve put a cap on the greenback’s rally. AUD/USD is still at risk of falling in the near term, eyes on 0.7400. The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7450 region, up from a fresh weekly low of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

GBP/USD Falls On BOE's Dovish Surprise And Upbeat U.S. Data

On Thursday, the US dollar climbed to three-week highs, bolstered by upbeat data, recovering slightly from the Fed's decision to cut its monthly bond-buying program by $15 billion. Thursday, the Labour Department said that initial jobless claims fell 14,000 to 269,000 seasonally adjusted for the week ended Oct. 30, the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD licks its wounds at 1.3500 after plummeting 200 pips on dovish BoE

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 after the Bank of England decided to keep rates unchanged. US and UK central banks push back higher rates, thus propelling equity markets to all-time new highs. GBP/USD: As long as it remains below 1.3571, sellers are in control. The GBP/USD is steady as the Asian...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

When is RBA's SoMP and how might it affect AUD/USD?

The RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy will be released at 11:30 am local time and will be providing full details on the Bank’s latest forecasts and their views on the risks to the outlook. Markets are already anticipating that the RBA will hike in H1 2023. Analysts at ANZ Bank...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Bearish extension likely towards 0.7300

The greenback resumed its advance after major pairs failed at critical levels. The Australian Trade Balance posted a surplus of A$12.24 billion in September. AUD/USD is technically bearish and there are no signs of bearish exhaustion. The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7382, holding around the 0.7400 mark at the end...
MARKETS
invezz.com

DXY: US dollar index prediction ahead of NFP data

The US dollar index soared after the hawkish Fed decision. The Fed started tapering its asset purchases and left rates unchanged. The index will likely maintain the momentum ahead of NFP. The US dollar index (DXY) continued its bullish momentum on Thursday as investors reacted to the relatively hawkish Federal...
MARKETS
invezz.com

USD/JPY forecast as Fed and Bank of Japan diverges

The USD/JPY pair is in a tight range ahead of the US NFP data. The pair has tilted lower after the hawkish Federal Reserve decision. It will remain in a tight range in the coming months. The USD/JPY price moved sideways on Friday morning as investors reflected on the Federal...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD loses grip on 21DMA, now testing support at 0.7400 level

AUD/USD is currently at multi-week lows testing the 0.7400 level to the downside. The pair has been losing ground amid a broad USD pick-up, perhaps driven by good US jobs data. AUD/USD has been heading lower over the last few hours and is currently probing the 0.7400 level, meaning it...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady as Fed begins tapering

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens marginally higher this morning having pushed back toward 0.7450, following the FOMC policy update and rate statement. As expected, the Fed announced it will begin tapering its asset purchase program later this month with a view to end QE supports in June next year. The Fed were careful to note that the pace of adjustment may be altered to better suit changing economic conditions and outlook. Hawks hopes for a faster pace of adjustment and an H1 rate hike were dashed when the Fed reiterated its assessment of inflationary pressures. The Fed still sees inflation as transitory yet conceded inflation may be prolonged and take longer to move back to normal levels. The AUD bounced off lows at 0.7415 to test a break back above 0.7450, as our attentions now turn to Fed President Jerome Powell. Powell will likely be pressed on the timing of a first-rate hike and whether or not the FOMC is prepared to push back on market expectations for a H2 2022 price adjustment. With few surprises in the policy update, Powell’s comments could have been the catalyst to drive direction and either test supports at 0.7380 or open the door for a break back above 0.75 US cents. Instead the Fed Chair confirmed expectations inflation will ease through Q2 and Q3 next year and policy will be adapted appropriately with the Fed committed to a patient approach.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Why the AUD/USD is going to 65 cents, oil and the Fed

Good morning all, another exciting day in the big city called earth. Oil is likely to keep falling as a new major trend. AUD could well be going to 65 cents. Stocks rallied on the Fed news being out of the way, but the stretch is clear. Still like Gold.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy