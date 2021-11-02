AUD/USD recoils after relatively dovish RBA decision

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens marginally higher this morning having pushed back toward 0.7450, following the FOMC policy update and rate statement. As expected, the Fed announced it will begin tapering its asset purchase program later this month with a view to end QE supports in June next year. The Fed were careful to note that the pace of adjustment may be altered to better suit changing economic conditions and outlook. Hawks hopes for a faster pace of adjustment and an H1 rate hike were dashed when the Fed reiterated its assessment of inflationary pressures. The Fed still sees inflation as transitory yet conceded inflation may be prolonged and take longer to move back to normal levels. The AUD bounced off lows at 0.7415 to test a break back above 0.7450, as our attentions now turn to Fed President Jerome Powell. Powell will likely be pressed on the timing of a first-rate hike and whether or not the FOMC is prepared to push back on market expectations for a H2 2022 price adjustment. With few surprises in the policy update, Powell’s comments could have been the catalyst to drive direction and either test supports at 0.7380 or open the door for a break back above 0.75 US cents. Instead the Fed Chair confirmed expectations inflation will ease through Q2 and Q3 next year and policy will be adapted appropriately with the Fed committed to a patient approach.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO