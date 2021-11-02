Galaxy earns tie in Seattle, but playoff race remains cluttered

SEATTLE — It may not be a full-blown crisis, but the Seattle Sounders’ alarm bells are definitely ringing. Thanks to some help from Minnesota United on the weekend, the Sounders came into Monday night’s match with the LA Galaxy once again controlling their own destiny. Once again, they couldn’t seize the moment. A 1-1 draw — which head coach Brian Schmetzer said felt like a loss — temporarily moved the Sounders to the top of Western Conference, but the result and performance won’t leave anyone feeling good about their chances of staying there. Not only will Sporting KC play their game-in-hand on Wednesday against Austin FC, but the Sounders have a road match against the surging Vancouver Whitecaps to close out the regular-season on Sunday.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO