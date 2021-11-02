CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy earns tie in Seattle, but playoff race remains cluttered

By Staff and news service reports
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — For much of the season, the Galaxy looked like a lock to not only make the MLS playoffs but host a postseason game. Even after playing the first-place Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw on Monday night, failure to qualify remains a legitimate possibility in the final week of...

www.presstelegram.com

