5 Great Ways to Introduce Spanish-Language Skills During Playtime

Bringing home a new baby is one of the most joyful occasions in your life, but if you don’t take the time to prepare your cat for the new arrival, it could lead to potentially worrisome health and behavioral problems for your feline friend. Cats and babies can get along beautifully if you take the proper precautions. For example, your cat should never be allowed to sleep in the same bedroom with your baby or young child, as she may sleep near your baby’s face and obstruct their breathing. Here is the best way to go about introducing your cat to your baby, so you can create a welcoming environment for every member of the family.

PETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO