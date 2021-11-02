CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

5 Great Ways to Introduce Spanish-Language Skills During Playtime

Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) There are many benefits to introducing Spanish to your child at an early age. With...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Love language in real estate: Why people and their skills matter

If ever you doubt the power of digital reach, please consider this brief recap. Flashback 11 years. My bride of 31 years at that time suggested I “work out loud” while transacting commercial real estate. What the heck does that mean? Simply, put in digital form, those tasks you accomplish daily could help someone searching for “how to.” Boom. Brilliant.
REAL ESTATE
WestfairOnline

Charter adds Spanish-language ESNE TV to Spectrum lineup

Stamford’s Charter Communications Inc. has added Spanish-language religious channel ESNE TV to its Spectrum TV channel list. ESNE TV will be available at no additional cost to subscribers of Charter’s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages. Based in Los Angeles, ESNE TV offers daily live coverage of Holy Mass, including from the Vatican with Pope Francis on special occasions.
STAMFORD, CT
rismedia.com

Ways to Keep Your Staff Engaged, Happy and Productive During the “Great Resignation”

If you’re a brokerage leader worried about “The Great Resignation,” you’ve got a lot riding on keeping your staff engaged, happy and productive through one of the most difficult market disruptions the industry has seen. After all, your agents’ success, and hence your brokerage’s success, largely depends on the level of support your staff members provide your agents.
ECONOMY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Playtime#In The Future#The United States#Statepoint#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
pawtracks.com

How to introduce a cat to your baby the right way

Bringing home a new baby is one of the most joyful occasions in your life, but if you don’t take the time to prepare your cat for the new arrival, it could lead to potentially worrisome health and behavioral problems for your feline friend. Cats and babies can get along beautifully if you take the proper precautions. For example, your cat should never be allowed to sleep in the same bedroom with your baby or young child, as she may sleep near your baby’s face and obstruct their breathing. Here is the best way to go about introducing your cat to your baby, so you can create a welcoming environment for every member of the family.
PETS
Homer News

Novawave Reviews – TV Antenna to Access Broadcast Shows?

Imagine watching your broadcast TV shows for free without ever worrying about monthly subscriptions, satellite, or cable TV bills. Many channels in the USA are broadcast for free, and many will be surprised to find that some of the media you’ve been paying for are aired for free. Novawave makes...
TV SHOWS
Central Michigan Life

Unexpected Connections: How the Spanish language created a lifelong bond between teammates

Language barriers and cultural differences made transferring to Central Michigan University a scary proposition, but Lisbeth Rosario-Martinez has found a home away from home through volleyball. Born and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Rosario-Martinez grew up playing volleyball. Her career started with the Dominican Republic U18 National team, playing...
EDUCATION
insideradio.com

eMarketer: Spanish Is Becoming ‘The Second Universal Language’ For Podcasting.

The proportion of people in the U.S. who listen to podcasts is double the worldwide average, according to eMarketer. The media research firm has been collecting data from 18 countries and it finds that podcasts are most popular in English-speaking countries or where a lot of people are proficient in English.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

This New Fragrance Brand Is Inspired by the Love Language of a Great Hotel Stay

“Antoine is here.” At just six years old, Lev Glazman didn’t immediately understand the cryptic message his mother had just received from a friend at the door of their apartment in ’60s-era Soviet Leningrad. Antoine, a smuggler, was awaiting them at a nearby black market. “My mother was very anxious,” continues Glazman from a restored Jens Risom chair in the library of The Maker hotel in upstate New York. “He put a box—the fragrance Climat by Lancôme—in her hand and she started ripping it open. She applied the fragrance to herself, and everything melted away,” recalls Glazman. “This changed my life forever.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Infanta Sofía gets the sweetest surprise during Spanish royal family outing

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain's youngest daughter, Infanta Sofía, appeared to be overcome with emotion as she was given the sweetest surprise during a family outing on Saturday. The Spanish royal family visited the small village of Santa María del Puerto de Somiedo, which was awarded the Asturias...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy