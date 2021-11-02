CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Day is Today!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe wanted to remind you that polls are open today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, for the South Carolina municipal elections. Go vote!. The majority of the elections will focus on local government positions and referendums. Don’t know where to go? Click here to find your Election Day polling location....

