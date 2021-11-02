Wofford Theatre to Present “Twilight Bowl”

LC opera opens the 2021-22 season this Thursday with the comedy “Die Fledermaus,” which is a comedic operetta with a complex story filled with romance and wonderful music. It is co-directed by Assistant Professor Dr. Kate Rawls, who plays Rosalinda, and Professor Tabitha Huffman. Dr. Josh Davis will be the conductor of a 14-piece orchestra with Dr. David Hill as lead pianist. Senior Malaina White, who plays the chambermaid Adele, said she is excited about opening night. “The entire cast has been working hard,” White said. “The rehearsal process is always a tough and tiring one, but in the end we all get the reward of sharing this hilarious story with an audience. That’s what makes it all worth it to me!” “Die Fledermaus,” written by Johann Strauss II, is set at an 1899 New Year’s Eve ball in Vienna, Italy. What starts as a regular celebration ends in a twisted turn of events. Gabriel von Eisenstein (Chandler Higgins) gets invited to the ball at Prince Orlofsky‘s villa (A’melia Perkins) by Dr. Falke (Nick Aultman). Little does Eisenstein know, his wife Rosalinda (Kate Rawls) and his chambermaid Adele (Malaina White) will also be there. Come see this production and find out what drama goes down at the prince’s ball at 7 p.m. on November 4-6 and 11-13. Tickets are $5 for LC students, faculty, and staff; $12 for senior citizens and non-LC students; and $15 for general admission. Groups of 10 or more can attend for $10. For additional information on ticket purchases, call 318-613-4064 or visit the opera website https://www.purplepass.com/#226808/Theatre_Louisiana_College-Die_Fledermaus_by_Johann_Strauss_II-Martin_Performing_Arts_Center-November-04-2021.html.

