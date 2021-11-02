CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

By A.J. Maciejewski
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love getting my hands on a good old-school dungeon crawler and thankfully, Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi completely hit the spot. Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi was made by the developers of some of my favourite dungeon crawler RPGs and you can even choose portraits from their past games such as Saviors...

Demon Turf

When a 3D platformer is done well, it can make for a thoroughly entertaining adventure and that's just what Demon Turf provides. Demon Turf has you play as a little demon named Beebz who's on a mission to claim the crown and become Queen of the Demon World. Yes, it's a silly premise but knowing what your goal is makes the gameplay even more fun as you tear through stages and kick rival demons' butts. Travelling the realms as you discover new environments only to topple the next leader in a boss fight is a ton of fun.
Black Widow: Recharged

Atari's series of Recharged classic arcade games now has a third installment with Black Widow so get ready for some insect-blasting. Black Widow is one of the first examples of what we now call a twin-stick shooter. In fact, that and Robotron: 2084 essentially defined the genre way back in 1982. Although I'd argue that Robotron: 2084 has stood the test of time better than Black Widow has, there's no denying that both are still great fun. Black Widow: Recharged takes the basic premise of the original game and expands it with brand new weapon power-ups, a cool bomb-style special move, and more fluid gameplay. Thankfully, the original formula remains intact where you control a spider on a web as you shoot at incoming insects before they get the best of you. There's a wide variety of enemies to blast, too, with some that explode and others that lay eggs which you should push off the edge of your web if you don't want them to hatch into something devious. Overall, Black Widow: Recharged provides intuitive shooting action that makes chasing high scores fun.
Monomals Review

I love it when indie games take me by surprise and Monomals in one such title that I still can't get over how cool it is so let's go fishing. First off, Monomals has an unconventional premise but it makes sense to me because I'm weird like that. Basically, you play as a collection of animal chums who fish with headphone cables and it's your goal to plug into the much sought-after Monomals. Why do they do this? It's a competition to become the world's greatest DJ, of course! Wait, what? Anyhoo, the graphics are bright and colourful and feature absolutely outstanding animations and detailed stages that I'd argue even rival Nintendo's first-party offerings. In fact, if you told me that Nintendo made Monomals, I'd be like, "Obviously but please get out of my house." The music is excellent, too, and you can even make your own soundtrack if you want but I'll get into that later. It all comes together to make one wonderful feast for the eyes and ears.
Nintendo Insider

Labyrinth Legend Coming To Nintendo Switch With Expanded Content

NIS America and Regista have announced that Labyrinth Legend is coming to Nintendo Switch. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, the game is pitched as “a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics.” After choosing your character from three classes that each offers its own distinct abilities, you must descend into a mysterious labyrinth to claim the lost royal treasure that lies inside it.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

The Guardians of the Galaxy are at it again and this time, they're in for one explosive adventure so let's see what Star-Lord is up to. When I first started playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, I was blown away by its cinematic presentation that seamlessly weaves its gameplay into the story as well as conversations into the gameplay. This is by far the most impressive part of this latest epic interactive adventure from Marvel as everything from the detailed environments to the voice acting and the animation to the action sequences are great fun to take in. There's some solid writing, too, with dialogue that fleshes out the cast of characters and of course, typical jokes that you can see coming from a mile away. It's the sort of game that's as fun to play as it is to watch, especially considering how many dire situations the ragtag group of Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Drax the Destroyer get into along the way.
Indie Game of the Month Awards October 2021

Is it November already? You know what that means; it's time to shine the spotlight on the very best indie games from October. Hooray!. The Lightbringer is a beautiful game where you control a little fellow who found himself a boomerang and using it to collect goodies, solve puzzles, and fight enemies is a great deal of fun. Plus, the large and intricate stages are quite a treat to explore.
Harvard Crimson

Retrospective: ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ Blurs the Line between Fantasy and Reality

A black screen, a panting child, and a stream of blood flowing from a dying girl: These images mark the opening of “Pan’s Labyrinth,” a 2006 film written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. At its core, “Pan’s Labyrinth” is about fantasy as a means for escapism — an exploration of how a young girl understands and copes with Francoist Spain.
The Verge

Making this album with AI ‘felt like wandering in an enormous labyrinth’

The scare is over and the fun can begin. That’s how I tend to think of creative endeavors involving artificial intelligence these days. We’ve moved past, I think, hyperbolic claims about AI making human art redundant and can now enjoy all the possibilities this technology affords. In that light, Shadow Planet — a new album made as a three-way collaboration between two humans and AI — shows exactly what sort fun can be had.
Register Citizen

'Labyrinth of Cinema' Review: Nobuhiko Obayashi's Epic Statement About the Horror of War and the Magic of Movies

The ne plus ultra of Japanese maverick Nobuhiko Obayashi’s work as a surrealist and staunch anti-war advocate, the cult “House” director’s dizzying and frequently dazzling final feature is told through the adventures of four young people who are magically transported into the movies themselves. Opening with a riotous bombardment of sound and image that risks confusing and losing some viewers even as it sends others into rapturous delight, “Labyrinth of Cinema” then makes sense of the chaos and emerges as.
toughpigs.com

Coming Soon: The Labyrinth Bestiary

Labyrinth is chock-full of tons of interesting creatures. From the largest Ludo down to the smallest Worm, and all the flora and fauna in between. So we’re grateful to learn that we’ll soon be delving deeper into these creations in an upcoming hardcover book. Jim Henson’s Labyrinth Bestiary will be...
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
Cotton Series Review

Cotton has been around since 1991 so let's explore this delightful series of shmups in its entirety; well, except for the Pachinko machine. Note: some of the reviewed titles below may suffer from slight input lag via their Switch ports which may affect gamers' enjoyability although some folks may notice it more than others. If this is fixed in a patch then I will update this note to reflect that fact. For now, each one of these games has been reviewed here for what it represents despite any performance issues so please keep that in mind.
The Hollywood Reporter

Zynga Unveils ‘Disco Loco 3D’ Game Exclusively for TikTok

Mobile gaming giant Zynga unveiled on Monday that its music and dancing-themed game Disco Loco 3D is entering soft launch in select markets exclusively for TikTok. Disco Loco 3D is a single-player endless runner game where players collect their own dance moves while challenging their friends and followers and avoiding obstacles on an increasingly challenging catwalk. As well as dancing to funk music, players can enter “fever mode” and use their dance moves to swipe away at objects approaching them. “We see a tremendous opportunity to reach new audiences across the globe through TikTok’s massive and unparalleled user base. We are thrilled...
Variety

‘Gensan Punch’ Star Shogen on his Journey From Okinawa and the Changing Possibilities in Japanese Film

Okinawa-born actor Shogen used to be told that he didn’t look Japanese enough for the Japanese film industry. Now he is not only one of the most in-demand rising stars, he is also the instigator, co-producer and star of triumph over-adversity movie “Gensan Punch” which has just premiered at the Busan and Tokyo film festivals and has been picked up for HBO. Directed by Brillante Mendoza (“Kinatay,” “Alpha: The Right to Kill”) the fact-based tale sees Tsuchiyama Naozumi, a Okinawan man with a prosthetic leg, relocate to The Philippines to become a professional boxer, after being repeatedly blocked in his home...
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Tops VOD Charts One Last Time as Two Eastwoods Debut

The incredible six-week dominance of “Free Guy” (Disney/$5.99) atop Video on Demand charts should come to an end this week, with the just-announced arrival of “No Time to Die” (United Artists/$19.99) on PVOD Tuesday. Shawn Levy’s film’s lengthy run has come at a time of less competition, but its play — both initially at $19.99, then later at $5.99 — has clearly added a major bounty to Disney’s coffers after an over-$120 million domestic box office. We have no access to specifics, but with the higher return from VOD than theatrical, it’s possible the studio saw a higher return from...
