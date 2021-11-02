Bridging Gaps: Kuwait's Property Management Platform Ajar Wants To Enable Easier, Efficient Communications In The Real Estate Sector

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Avinash Gupta, MD & CEO, Dun & Bradstreet India is executing drastic changes in the new normal, looking at their real estate usage, redesigning the work, hybrid mode of work and brutally slashing costs. But when asked about the defining moments in his professional journey, he is a different person. He says, “For me and most of us, 9/11 was the most defining moment that changed history. In my own professional journey, one of the biggest impact points was the global financial crisis of 2008. There were many colleagues, clients and people I know who lost a lot of money and their livelihoods.”

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO