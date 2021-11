DUBOIS - Things started off slowly for Northeast Dubois in Monday's season opener against Evansville Harrison, but things turned out alright in the end. The Jeeps (1-0) and Warriors found themselves in a low-scoring affair in which the early points consisted of nothing but free throws, and with the Warriors hanging tight when it was a single-digit game at the half, but the Jeeps found their rhythm in the third quarter. They outscored the Warriors, 23-4, in the third, and never looked back in their 66-30 triumph.

7 DAYS AGO