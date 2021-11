It will be a gathering of potential NAIA men’s basketball heavyweights this weekend when McPherson College hosts its annual classic at the Sport Center. The Bulldogs will play Columbia College of Missouri at 8 p.m. Friday and Oklahoma City University at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The fourth team in the field is KCAC preseason favorite and defending champion Bethel, which basically has everybody back. The Threshers play OCU on Friday and Columbia on Saturday.

