JACKSON SPRINGS — The scores weren’t what they wanted or what they’re used to, but East Rowan’s girls golf team placed fourth in the 3A State Championships. “We spent a lot of time at the beach,” sighed East Rowan coach Tinsley Merrell, referring to the numerous sand traps on the Grey Course at Foxfire. “It’s a great course. It’s also a tough course, but it’s state. State is supposed to be tough.”

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO