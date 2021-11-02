Crimson Tide Roll Call: November 2, 2021

Today is ... National Deviled Egg Day

Soccer: Alabama vs Ole Miss (SEC Tournament), Orange Beach, Ala., 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video (fuboTV), Live Stats

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Basketball Season Opener:

7 days

Did you Notice?

Collin Sexton sank this shot-clock buzzer beater to help boost the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets:

Former Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe running back Derrick Gore registered his first NFL touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:

And the Las Vegas Raiders restored a former Alabama from their practice squad while simultaneously releasing a former Crimson Tide player from their practice squad:

On this date in Crimson Tide History:

November 2, 1985: Freshman Gene Jelks became the first black player in Alabama history to top 100 yards in both rushing and receiving during a game. He had 18 carries for 168 yards and three receptions for 120 to lead Alabama’s 44-28 victory over Mississippi State. Amazingly, he didn’t score a touchdown. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Before the [national championship] game against LSU I was comparing the defense from Alabama to the 1986 Oklahoma defense, which was considered by many to be the best defense in college football history. After that game, they went down as the greatest defense in college football history, and I want to congratulate him.” — ESPN analyst Lee Corso

