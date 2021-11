Across the country, the postseason plot is thicker than a bowl of oatmeal right now. Blue chip programs have fallen, upstart squads are beginning to believe in the magic of the playoffs, and somewhere under the radar, legitimate title contenders are quietly planning their next moves. Today we’ll take a peek at a handful (or two) of some of the fierce facilitators, the drippy distributors, the court-erbacks; obviously we’re talking about the setters! 10 offensive officiators making their presence known to their postseason opponents are coming your way.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO