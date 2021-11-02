CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is Atalanta vs Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Euigo_0cjrbO8m00

Manchester United are looking to follow up an impressive victory away at Tottenham Hotspur with another Champions League win against Atalanta as they travel to Italy on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils bounced back from the desperately humiliating 5-0 to Liverpool by comprehensively beating Nuno Espirito Santo’s men in north London, with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford earning them three points and helping to ease the pressure slightly on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United, though, have still only won three of their last nine matches in all competitions, with one of those coming in the reverse fixture against Atalanta a fortnight ago after coming from two goals down to win 3-2 .

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch El Clasico

El Clasico is back and Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday - though the fixture seems to be lacking the allure of previous campaigns, at least in the build-up.An exodus of stars from LaLiga in the past few seasons culminated in Lionel Messi’s enforced Camp Nou exit this summer, with Barca struggling in his absence to find form and consistency.Real Madrid will surely look to capitalise on that, despite defeat last weekend to Espanyol, with Barcelona winning just two of their last five LaLiga fixtures.Last time the sides met in April, Real ran out 2-1 winners - and ended the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tv Tonight#Atalanta#Tottenham Hotspur#The Red Devils#Gunnar
okcheartandsoul.com

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea: TV channel, Premier League live stream info, start time

The Premier League is back in action this Saturday. Current Records: Chelsea 7-1-1; Newcastle United 0-5-4 Newcastle United is 2-6 against Chelsea since December of 2017, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They are meeting up for the first time this season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James’ Park. Newcastle needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.22 goals per matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Syracuse.com

CONCACAF Champions League final: How to watch Monterrey vs. Club America | Time, TV channel, FREE live stream

The CONCACAF Champions League final between Monterrey and Club America takes place Thursday, October 28 (10/28/2021) at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The showdown between the top teams in the North American, Central American and Caribbean league will be broadcast live in the United States at 10 p.m. ET on FS1 and in Spanish on TUDN. It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services.
NFL
CBS Sports

Dynamo Kiev vs. Barcelona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League returns to action on Paramount+ on Tuesday. We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Barcelona will be playing Dynamo Kyiv at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 2 at NSK Olimpijs'kyj. Barcelona collected three points with a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Barcelona (three points) is in third place in Group E, while Dynamo Kyiv (one point) is last in the group.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wolves vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everton will be looking to bounce back from their damaging 5-2 defeat to Watford when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League tonight. Rafael Benitez’s side conceded four goals in the closing 15 minutes as Everton slipped to their second home defeat in succession at Goodson Park. Wolves are unbeaten in four but were denied a fourth consecutive win after Leeds scored a late penalty to salvage a point last weekend. Everton, who won both matches against Wolves last season, are set to welcome Richarlison back to their starting line-up after he was only fit enough to make an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, time, Champions League TV channel

UEFA Champions League returns to action on Paramount+ on Wednesday. Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 1:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 3 at Santiago Bernabéu as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 5-0 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (one point) is last in Group D, while Real Madrid (six points) is in second place in the group behind Sheriff Tiraspol (six points).
UEFA
CBS Sports

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

UEFA Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will square off at 4 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 3 at Signal-Iduna-Park as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Borussia Dortmund is coming off of a 4-0 loss to Ajax. With half the group stage already in the books, Borussia Dortmund (six points) is in second place in Group C, while Ajax (nine points) leads the group.
UEFA
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha still wants to play for Ivory Coast – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has insisted Wilfried Zaha remains committed to Ivory Coast amid speculation the attacker could retire from international duty. The 28-year-old played for the country of his birth in October but returned to Selhurst Park with an illness and subsequently missed the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have moved on from Liverpool loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have moved on from their Liverpool mauling ahead of their Old Trafford return against Manchester City. United lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool nearly two weeks ago before steadying the ship somewhat with a 3-0 win at Tottenham and a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte admits first game in charge of Tottenham was ‘crazy'

Antonio Conte has admitted his first game in charge of Tottenham was "crazy". The Italian coach watched his new club win 3-2 against Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night. Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead inside 30 minutes but conceded two quickfire goals just minutes later to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Lage keen to create new legacy at Wolves as Max Kilman commits until 2026

Boss Bruno Lage admits he wants to create a new legacy at Wolves. The Molineux manager is eager to take the club to the next level after a promising start. Predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo took Wolves from the Championship to the Europa League quarter-finals in three years and, under Lage, they sit seventh in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy