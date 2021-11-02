CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Atalanta vs Manchester United prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdJd6_0cjrbIqQ00

Manchester United face Atalanta on Tuesday night as they look to secure two victories in a row for the first time since early September.

The Red Devils lead UEFA Champions League Group F by two points ahead of Villarreal as things stand and can take a significant step to reaching next year’s knockout stages as group winners with a win in Bergamo against Gianpiero Gasperini’s side.

The Italians led 2-0 in the first-half at Old Trafford a fortnight ago before a United turnaround secured the points , with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late goal proving the difference ultimately.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under significant pressure to deliver a result.Recent defeats to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Young Boys and West Ham United have significantly compromised the Red Devils’ prospects in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup respectively, with Solskjaer’s tactics questioned by supporters and pundits alike, including former team-mate Paul Scholes.“That first half, United had two midfielders playing on their own and if they do that against Liverpool they’ll be four down by half-time,” the former England international said after the turnaround victory of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Victor Lindelof is ruled out of Manchester United's Champions League clash at Atalanta... with centre-back picking up a knock in training ahead of crucial match

Manchester United have suffered another defensive injury this season after Victor Lindelof was ruled out of their crucial Champions League clash against Atalanta on Tuesday. The club confirmed the Sweden international - who was part of the back three that started the 3-0 win at Tottenham on Saturday - has not travelled to Italy after picking up a knock in training on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Goals by Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford were the inevitable difference between two dysfunctional teams who had both been in crisis, but with one spending an awful lot more than the other.That is what has again spared Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediate pressure, as he once more got a win just when all seemed lost. That will see all focus now go on Nuno Espirito Santo - and, judging by this crowd, Daniel Levy - after an utterly dismal 3-0 defeat.That was what was really predictable.It was not just that Solskjaer got the win he always tends to in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Atalanta - Champions League

Manchester United are looking to build on Saturday's Premier League win over Tottenham as they return to Champions League action this week with a trip to Italy to face Atalanta. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job and a 3-0 victory in north London was only the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
chatsports.com

Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to take big stride towards the Champions League last-16 and build on the excellent win at Tottenham

Manchester United will hope to continue their recent recovery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they visit Atalanta in the Champions League. After hitting rock bottom with a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool just over a week ago, United responded with a superb 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur to set them up nicely for a return to Champions League action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Atalanta vs. Manchester United: How to watch, Lineups, and Live Thread!

It’s a 21.00 kickoff in the UK, which means a 4.00 PM start on the east coast of the United States, and a 1.00 PM kickoff on the west coast. British viewers should tune into BT Sport to catch the action. Those Stateside can tune into TUDN or UniMás for Spanish language options. Everyone else, head on over to LiveSoccerTV to find the relevant listings for your region’s viewing and streaming options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atalanta vs Man United: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League legend endures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another late goal against Atalanta to salvage a vital point for Manchester United in the Champions League. Just 13 days after scoring the winner in a 3-2 thriller at Old Trafford, Ronaldo struck at the death again in Bergamo to rescue a 2-2 draw, with United heading toward another damaging defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.United fell behind to Atalanta once again when Josip Ilicic finished under David de Gea early on, before Ronaldo finished off a stunning United move and backheel from Bruno Fernandes to pull Solskjaer’s side level at half time.Solskjaer’s side conceded again when Duvan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Atalanta#Uefa Champions League#Red Devils#Italians
chatsports.com

Raphael Varane 'could be out for another MONTH after being forced off the pitch with a hamstring injury' during Manchester United's Champions League clash against Atalanta

Raphael Varane will miss the Manchester derby at Old Trafford this weekend after it was confirmed that he will be out of action for a month. Varane suffered a hamstring injury in Manchester United’s draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday in only his second game back after recovering from a groin problem.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester United vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United welcome rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. The fixture could prove crucial for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, with pressure still weighing on the manager, despite Cristiano Ronaldo rescuing a draw against Atalanta that kept United on track to reach the Champions League knockout stages. United’s defence one again came under scrutiny in that 2-2 draw and they will have to make do without Raphael Varane, who suffered a hamstring injury. LIVE: Follow live coverage of Manchester United vs Man CityMeanwhile, City regained their momentum with a 4-1 victory over Club Brugge during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everton will be looking to bounce back from their damaging 5-2 defeat to Watford when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League tonight. Rafael Benitez’s side conceded four goals in the closing 15 minutes as Everton slipped to their second home defeat in succession at Goodson Park. Wolves are unbeaten in four but were denied a fourth consecutive win after Leeds scored a late penalty to salvage a point last weekend. Everton, who won both matches against Wolves last season, are set to welcome Richarlison back to their starting line-up after he was only fit enough to make an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Malmo vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea will aim to continue their fantastic run of form when they face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday.The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all fronts as Thomas Tuchel aims to bring more silverware back to Stamford Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and match action as Malmo host ChelseaChelsea are only second in Group H, though, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September, with the Italian side sitting three points clear. Tuchel knows his side cannot afford to cede any more ground, but will have to make do without...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Genk vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

West Ham travel to Genk tonight in the Europa League group stages, knowing that a fourth consecutive victory in the competition would put them on the verge of the round of 16. David Moyes’ side have enjoyed their European adventure so far and are one of only two teams, along with Lyon, to win all three of their opening matches. The Hammers defeated Genk 3-0 at the London Stadium last time out, to add to a 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna and a 2-0 victory against Dinamo Zagreb. West Ham could seal their place in the round of 16 tonight...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have moved on from Liverpool loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have moved on from their Liverpool mauling ahead of their Old Trafford return against Manchester City. United lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool nearly two weeks ago before steadying the ship somewhat with a 3-0 win at Tottenham and a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

322K+
Followers
129K+
Post
162M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy