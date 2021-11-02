CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona high court upholds ruling blocking school mask bans

By The Associated Press, Jenny Day
kyma.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new laws banning school mask...

Payson Roundup

Supreme Court overturns state's ban on school mask mandates

School districts have moved cautiously in the wake of the Arizona Supreme Court’s prompt decision to overturn a batch of last-minute state laws — including a ban on both vaccine and mask mandates in schools. A host of school districts statewide had already defied the ban on mask mandates, but...
PAYSON, AZ
blogforarizona.net

(UPDATED) Dems and Schools Cheer the Arizona Supreme Court Ruling Denying Republican Voter Suppression and Ban on Mask Mandates

The seven-member Arizona State Supreme Court, which includes five Doug Ducey nominees, took about two hours after hearing oral arguments to deny Republican legislative attempts to enact provisions of budget bills that would have:. Denied school districts, cities, and county governments, the right to institute COVID 19 related mask mandates.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Supreme Court Strikes Down Mask And Vaccine Mandate Protections, Ruling Several Budget Bills Unconstitutional

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled quickly and unanimously on Tuesday that some or all provisions of four budget reconciliation bills (BRBs) passed by the Arizona Legislature and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey this summer cannot go into effect. Those provisions, including new election laws and bans on public and charter...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
myheraldreview.com

Arizona Supreme Court strikes GOP mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s high court unanimously ruled that the Republican-controlled Legislature violated a part of the state constitution when it used a budget bill to implement a mask mandate ban. The state Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over the Legislature’s mask mandate ban and whether it and other...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Kyrene,TU remain masked after high court slaps down GOP ban

Don’t expect any change in mask requirements in Kyrene School or Tempe Union High School districts anytime soon. The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday voided a ban on mask mandates in public schools and a host of other legislative changes, ruling it was illegal for Republican lawmakers to pile them into a handful of budget bills.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Minneapolis Star Tribune

U.S. Appeals Court upholds ruling that St. Cloud State violated Title IX

The U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday reaffirmed that St. Cloud State University violated Title IX by failing to provide equal opportunities for female athletes — but the court is sending part of the argument back to a lower court. The ruling upholds U.S. District Judge John Tunheim's 2019 ruling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Trial Court#Republican#Bills#Associated Press Phoenix#Ap#The Arizona Supreme Court#Legislature
