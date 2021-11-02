CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Atalanta vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Champions League match online and on TV tonight

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Manchester United travel to the north of Italy on Tuesday night to face Atalanta of Serie A as they try to strengthen their grip on the top of Group F in the UEFA Champions League .

The Red Devils secured a comeback victory in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago after falling two goals behind in the first-half, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a late winner to send Old Trafford wild.

That took United top of the standings, two points ahead of Villarreal in second and their Italian opponents in third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only won three of their last eight fixtures in all competitions, though, and the Norwegian is under significant pressure with the likes of Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers linked to his job.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

The Independent

The Independent

