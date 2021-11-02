CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atalanta vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Euigo_0cjraV6q00

Manchester United visit Bergamo in northern Italy on Tuesday evening as they look to take a significant step in securing a place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League .

The Red Devils lead both Villarreal and their Serie A opponents by two points in Group F as things stand, having beaten both sides at Old Trafford in the last two rounds of fixtures.

A win over Tottenham Hotspur in London on Saturday evening has eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the humiliating defeat to Liverpool the previous weekend, but the Norwegian needs his side to string a run of results together after just three wins in their last nine matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday night’s game:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo, Italy.

How can I watch it?

Atalanta vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Line-ups

Atalanta: Musso; De Roon, Demiral, Palomino; Zappacosta, Freuler, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Pasalic; Ilicic, Zapata.

Manchester United: De Gea; Varane, Maguire, Bailly; Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Shaw; Fernandes; Ronaldo, Rashford.

Odds

Atalanta 7/4

Draw 2/4

Manchester United 29/20

Prediction

Despite United’s troubles, Atalanta’s openness and gung-ho approach to defending should play into the away side’s hands. Expect goals again. 3-1 to United.

The Independent

Is Manchester United vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under significant pressure to deliver a result.Recent defeats to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Young Boys and West Ham United have significantly compromised the Red Devils’ prospects in the Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup respectively, with Solskjaer’s tactics questioned by supporters and pundits alike, including former team-mate Paul Scholes.“That first half, United had two midfielders playing on their own and if they do that against Liverpool they’ll be four down by half-time,” the former England international said after the turnaround victory of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United play their first match since the humiliating defeat to Liverpool last week and a big reaction will be expected when they visit Tottenham Hotspur.Nuno’s side also lost last weekend, a narrow defeat to Tottenham, but they sit one point and one place above United in the table, sixth after five wins from nine matches.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Spurs host Man UnitedNeither club have been overly convincing and both managers have come under scrutiny, after just two wins from their last six league games apiece.A win this weekend could make everything look a lot better,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Atalanta vs Manchester United LIVE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side look to take big stride towards the Champions League last-16 and build on the excellent win at Tottenham

Manchester United will hope to continue their recent recovery under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they visit Atalanta in the Champions League. After hitting rock bottom with a 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool just over a week ago, United responded with a superb 3-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur to set them up nicely for a return to Champions League action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Atalanta vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Atalanta (17/10) vs Manchester United (29/20) On Tuesday night, Atalanta and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Gewiss Stadium, in what could be a pivotal game in Group F of the Champions League. Atalanta. The Nerazzurri have endured a mixed campaign at home and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Atalanta vs Man United: Five things we learned as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League legend endures

Cristiano Ronaldo scored another late goal against Atalanta to salvage a vital point for Manchester United in the Champions League. Just 13 days after scoring the winner in a 3-2 thriller at Old Trafford, Ronaldo struck at the death again in Bergamo to rescue a 2-2 draw, with United heading toward another damaging defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.United fell behind to Atalanta once again when Josip Ilicic finished under David de Gea early on, before Ronaldo finished off a stunning United move and backheel from Bruno Fernandes to pull Solskjaer’s side level at half time.Solskjaer’s side conceded again when Duvan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Latest on Kyle Walker, Raphaël Varane, Victor Lindelof and the Complete Team News Ahead Of Man United vs Man City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to get one over their cross-town rivals when they go head-to-head against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in a blockbuster clash at Old Trafford. Following two defeats on the trot for the English giants, Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back with a 4-1 victory against Belgian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barcelona vs Real Madrid confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of El Clasico today

Ronald Koeman leads struggling Barcelona into the first Clasico of the season in LaLiga, as they host Real Madrid on Saturday.Ansu Fati’s return to form and fitness, plus the teenager signing a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou, is the undoubted highlight of the season so far.Domestically they have struggled somewhat and sit eighth in the table, while they only claimed their first Champions League group stage win in midweek.Real Madrid are second in the table after just one defeat this term - though that came in their last league outing against Espanyol.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed as Reds start ex-Manchester United prodigy

Having progressed to the next stage of the Carabao Cup, Liverpool have named a first-XI that blends experience with youth once more in their upcoming clash with Preston North End. Joel Matip returns to the side alongside Joe Gomez, with Adrian filling in for sidelined No.2, Caoimhin Kelleher. In midfield,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

The Latest on Ferran Torres, Eder Alvarez and the Complete Team News Ahead of Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola’s men will hope to get back to winning ways when they go head-to-head against Brugge, after losing two consecutive matches against West Ham and Crystal Palace. With two defeats on the trot for the English club, Pep Guardiola will be hoping to bounce back immediately and put themselves into a stronger position in Group A with yet another win over the Belgian side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wilfried Zaha still wants to play for Ivory Coast – Patrick Vieira

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has insisted Wilfried Zaha remains committed to Ivory Coast amid speculation the attacker could retire from international duty. The 28-year-old played for the country of his birth in October but returned to Selhurst Park with an illness and subsequently missed the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have moved on from Liverpool loss, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have moved on from their Liverpool mauling ahead of their Old Trafford return against Manchester City. United lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool nearly two weeks ago before steadying the ship somewhat with a 3-0 win at Tottenham and a 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
