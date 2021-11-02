What Restaurant Took Over The Building Where Uncle’s Tavern Was?

Isabella is about to turn 9-years-old and her mom is hoping this year's birthday will be better than the last two when no one showed up for her party. Birthdays are meant for celebrations. But for Isabella Wilcox, of Harpursville, New York, it's been nothing but disappointment. For the past two years, Stephanie Wilcox has sent out birthday invitations to all the kids in her daughter's class. But no one shows. "There just aren't words for the hurt on her face asking why kids can't just come," said Stephanie. "It broke my heart in a million pieces."

HARPURSVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO