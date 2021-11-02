The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

ST. LOUIS – Helping turn frowns upside down, Rickey Smiley joined us today via Zoom. He’s the host of the top-rated, nationally syndicated show, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. He talked about his show and his current tour which will make a stop on Friday, Nov. 5 at the Stifel...
Kanye West had harsh words for his former GOOD Music artist Big Sean when he appeared Thursday on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast. “The worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean,” Ye said about the Detroit MC. Sean recently left West’s label after releasing all five of his studio albums on GOOD. He complained that he needed a bigger cut of the royalties.
Ending a beef can be one of the biggest signs of maturity, and it looks like our very own co-hosts Special K & Da Brat are ready to bury their past transgressions for good.
I tried to show Gregg and NeNe Leakes so much love the last time I saw them. The news about him really made me sad, and @Gary With Da Tea has more details in this Tea.
Rick Ross wants his fans to be in the Christmas spirit as he announced Friday on Instagram he’s dropping his new album in early December. The Boss is releasing his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, on December 10. The album artwork features a close-up of the “Gold Rose” rapper dressed in cream attire with matching gloves covering his face, with a pale pink hat rounding out the outfit.
Stephen A. Smith is going to be filling in on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as the host, but he told us about his plans to host a late night show of his own!!
Do you want to work with #MarvinSapp? Hear how you can possibly be a part of Elev8 Media & Entertainment and the process of creating his own label.
@Gary With Da Tea talked about the beef between Nicki Minaj and Sha'Carri Richardson in this Tea, and threw some heavy shade at @Rock T in the process!! But Rock-T got Gary back good!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
#TomJoyner talks about saving students on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise. It's a party with a purpose, benefiting #HBCU #scholarships. Call 214-495-1963 or go to blackamericaweb.com to reserve your cabin today.
Kiki checked in and told us the top 3 things she wants back. She threw some shade at Phat Tasha in the process, and Tasha clapped back at Kiki!!
I would not be where I am if it wasn't for Rashan McDonald, Steve Harvey, Ricky Anderson, Tom Joyner, Russ Parr and Boomerang. I just want to encourage young people to get out of your feelings, take critiques, and allow people to help you get better.
@Gary With Da Tea did stories about T.I. blasting rappers and Soulja Boy being accused of wearing fake jewelry, and managed to throw a little shade at @DABRATTV… But she clapped back!!
Porsha Williams announced she was leaving @Dish Nation, and we talked about it during Gary's Tea after he did a story about Beyonce. But things went left, and @Rock T ended up getting roasted!! 😂😂😂
