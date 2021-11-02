The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

Rick Ross wants his fans to be in the Christmas spirit as he announced Friday on Instagram he’s dropping his new album in early December. The Boss is releasing his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, on December 10. The album artwork features a close-up of the “Gold Rose” rapper dressed in cream attire with matching gloves covering his face, with a pale pink hat rounding out the outfit.

