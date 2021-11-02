CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

 7 days ago

#RickeySmiley gets nominated for an award and...

Big Sean responds to Kanye West calling him a “sellout” on ‘Drink Champs’

Kanye West had harsh words for his former GOOD Music artist Big Sean when he appeared Thursday on Revolt’s Drink Champs podcast. “The worst thing I’ve ever done is sign Big Sean,” Ye said about the Detroit MC. Sean recently left West’s label after releasing all five of his studio albums on GOOD. He complained that he needed a bigger cut of the royalties.
The Last Time I Saw NeNe & Gregg Leakes | RSMS

I tried to show Gregg and NeNe Leakes so much love the last time I saw them. The news about him really made me sad, and @Gary With Da Tea has more details in this Tea. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
Rick Ross announces new album, ‘Richer Than I Ever Been,’ dropping December 10

Rick Ross wants his fans to be in the Christmas spirit as he announced Friday on Instagram he’s dropping his new album in early December. The Boss is releasing his 11th studio album, Richer Than I Ever Been, on December 10. The album artwork features a close-up of the “Gold Rose” rapper dressed in cream attire with matching gloves covering his face, with a pale pink hat rounding out the outfit.
Stephen A. Smith Talks About His Plans To Move Into Late Night TV | RSMS

Stephen A. Smith is going to be filling in on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” as the host, but he told us about his plans to host a late night show of his own!!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
Marvin Sapp Talks Creating His Own Label Elev8 Media & Entertainment [WATCH]

Do you want to work with #MarvinSapp? Hear how you can possibly be a part of Elev8 Media & Entertainment and the process of creating his own label. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
Gary With Da Tea Disses Rock-T And Gets Roasted! | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea talked about the beef between Nicki Minaj and Sha’Carri Richardson in this Tea, and threw some heavy shade at @Rock T in the process!! But Rock-T got Gary back good!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
Support HBCUs By Joining Tom Joyner On The Fantastic Voyage Cruise! [WATCH]

#TomJoyner talks about saving students on the Fantastic Voyage Cruise. It’s a party with a purpose, benefiting #HBCU #scholarships. Call 214-495-1963 or go to blackamericaweb.com to reserve your cabin today. See more at the https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com!. * https://facebook.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://instagram.com/rickeysmileymorningshow. * https://twitter.com/thersms. #RickeySmileyMorningShow.
3 Things Kiki Wants Back & Phat Tasha Claps Back! | RSMS

Kiki checked in and told us the top 3 things she wants back. She threw some shade at Phat Tasha in the process, and Tasha clapped back at Kiki!!. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
Critiques That Changed My Life & Career | RSMS

I would not be where I am if it wasn’t for Rashan McDonald, Steve Harvey, Ricky Anderson, Tom Joyner, Russ Parr and Boomerang. I just want to encourage young people to get out of your feelings, take critiques, and allow people to help you get better. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE.
Da Brat Throws Shade Back At Gary With Da Tea Over Jewelry | RSMS

@Gary With Da Tea did stories about T.I. blasting rappers and Soulja Boy being accused of wearing fake jewelry, and managed to throw a little shade at @DABRATTV… But she clapped back!!. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley.
Conversation About Porsha Williams Leaving “Dish Nation” | RSMS

Porsha Williams announced she was leaving @Dish Nation, and we talked about it during Gary’s Tea after he did a story about Beyonce. But things went left, and @Rock T ended up getting roasted!! 😂😂😂. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. https://bit.ly/3tj12J7. WEBSITE. https://RickeySmiley.com/. FOLLOW. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RickeySmileyOfficial/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rickeysmileyofficial/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/RickeySmiley. #RickeySmiley.
