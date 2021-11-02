Managed Security Services Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2020-2027

Lead Management enables the forecasting, collection and tracking of sales leads. CRM Lead Management is a critical subset of customer relationship management, it simplifies the management aspect of business. It helps to improve support during the customer experience and facilitate a business's inbound and outbound customer acquisition, online and offline. The CRM lead management tools capture leads, track their activities and behavior, qualify them, give them constant attention to make them sales-ready, and then passing them on to the sales team. The market has high potential in Asia Pacific region. For instance, as per an estimation, in 2018, Australian organizations spent nearly USD 2.3 billion on CRM software. The demand for lead-nurturing and lead-enrichment process by the various end user industries in order to cost of sale has risen the adoption of CRM lead management.

