The Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market To Be A Strong Contender To The Growth Of Healthcare Vertical From YYYY

Angina pectoris is a medical term that refers to chest pain or distress affected by coronary heart disease. Angina pectoris develops when the heart muscle does not receive enough blood. This condition typically begins when one or more of the heart’s arteries narrows or becomes blocked, a condition called ischemia. Angina pectoris causes discomfort in the center of the chest, such as pressure, fullness, pain, or squeezing. Smoking, exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures, emotional stress, or large meals are all factors that might cause stable angina pectoris. An electrocardiogram and angiography can be used to diagnose angina pectoris, which can then be treated with medication, a change in lifestyles, or surgery. Angina pectoris also is treated with angioplasty, a minimally invasive procedure. Complete rest and nitroglycerin are used to treat the discomfort or pain induced by angina pectoris. Nitroglycerin lowers the coronary arteries and other blood vessels by boosting blood supply to the heart vessels.

