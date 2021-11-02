Ayodhya: Sand artist recreates episodes of Ramayana
houstonmirror.com
7 days ago
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): With an aim to make the Diwali festival a grand celebration in Ayodhya as the construction of Ram Temple is underway, the sand artist recreated famous episodes...
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday flagged off the 'Shobha Yatra' ahead of Diwali in Ayodhya. While speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The state government is taking all the measures to make Ayodhya famous all around the world. The laser shows will be held in the evening. UP Agriculture Minister is also here.""Ayodhya has changed a lot. 'Ram Rajya' has been regained in Ayodhya. Those who said that there is no existence of Rama, now they are visiting and praying to Ram in Ayodhya," he added.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the city of Ayodhya will be the biggest spiritual tourism spot in the world by 2030, adding that the Ram Mandir will be constructed soon and will increase tourism possibilities in the state.
Hindus across the world are celebrating Diwali. The five-day festival of lights is one of the most popular holidays in India, and Thursday is the main day of festivities, when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. People celebrate Diwali by lighting little earthen oil lamps to mark...
I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Delhi has the worst air quality of all world capitals, but Friday’s readings were particularly bad because city residents had celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Thursday night. On Friday morning, India’s Air Quality Index surged, reaching astounding 459 on a scale of 500. The contamination in Delhi...
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
Fire tore through a hospital in western India on Saturday killing at least 11 coronavirus patients, officials said. There were about two dozen patients at the intensive care unit in the hospital in Ahmadnagar district, Maharashtra state, when the fire broke out, officials said.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez on Monday appealed to the film fraternity of the country to renew its decades' "old romance" with Jammu and Kashmir even as he pitched for making the union territory as the premier shooting destination of India, said an official statement.
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): As many as four children have been died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. The Madhya Pradesh government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the deceased. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang...
Today, London’s National Gallery published the most detailed research so far into the role slavery played in the institution’s 197-year-old history. The data is focused on the period between 1824 and 1880, and names 67 individuals with either direct, familial, or more tangential connections to slavery.
Another 27 people named by researchers were involved with the abolitionist movement; yet another 27 had connections to both abolition and slavery. For example, the report mentions Thomas Lawrence, who painted both slave-owners and abolitionists.
The project was intended “to find out about what links to slave-ownership can be traced within the museum, and to what...
With India facing ever more powerful cyclones, women in the world's largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help protect their coastal communities from climate change.
The Sundarbans straddle the coastline into neighbouring Bangladesh and are home to some of the world's rarest creatures, including the Bengal tiger and the Irrawaddy dolphin.
The forest has been designated a World Heritage site but has in the past suffered from illegal logging and is regularly battered by intense monsoon storms.
Walking ankle-deep along a muddy shore, and balancing young plants on their heads, a group of local women last week began the long process of reforesting a bare stretch of coastline.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. An attempt will be made to create a record by lighting 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) all over Ayodhya City.
Comments / 0