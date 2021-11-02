CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forex Today: AUD Falls as RBA Drops Yield Curve Control

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Reserve Bank of Australia left its monetary policies unchanged with the exception of dropping the yield curve control component of its monetary policy, meaning that a more hawkish, somewhat tighter monetary policy will now be applied. Counter-intuitively, the AUD fell following this release. The main US stock index,...

dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Selloffs

The US dollar declined at the end of last week's trading as confidence in the financial markets affected the international reserve currency. Despite its tepid performance on Friday, the US dollar is preparing for a weekly increase, maintaining its massive rally since the beginning of the year to date. The USD/JPY reached the 113.30 support level and settled around the 113.60 level at the beginning of this week's trading.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Central bank speakers in the limelight

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 8:. The US Dollar Index pulled away from the 2021-high it set at 94.62 on Friday but managed to close the second straight week in the positive territory, supported by the upbeat October jobs report. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, markets started the new week in a quiet manner and investors will keep a close eye on central bank speakers on Monday. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the opening remarks at a virtual conference titled 'Gender and the Economy Conference'. New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, Fed Governor Bowman and Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey will also be speaking later in the day.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Bearish Control Still in Place

The EUR/USD suffered last week as it fell to the 1.1513 support level, the lowest in more than 15 months, and settled around 1.1563 at the beginning of this week's trading. The euro is still weaker due to the slowdown in economic activity in the Eurozone led by Germany due to supply chain problems and the refusal of the European Central Bank to tighten its monetary policy at this stage.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Chances of Recovery

The disappointment that the Bank of England did not announce its monetary policy tightening last week continues to put pressure on all GBP pairs without exception. In the case of the GBP/USD, it fell to the 1.3424 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around the 1.3485 level as of this writing. Last Thursday's session and the timing of the Bank of England announcement was disastrous for the GBP/USD currency pair, as it plunged nearly 200 pips in one day. The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep the interest rate unchanged at 0.1%. The market had expected a 6-3 vote. Commenting on the bank's decisions, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics said: “The BoE's decision to keep monetary policy unchanged surprised the markets. But it was in line with our expectations and guidance from the previous MPC who wanted to see evidence regarding the impact of the end of the vacation scheme before the outing. We strongly prefer an increase in interest rates in February compared to December."
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to Build Bullish Flag

The Bitcoin market initially tried to rally on Friday but gave back gains as the top of the bullish flag we are in continues to offer resistance. Ultimately, I do think that this market will break out to the upside and a move above the 63,000 level will more than likely be the main driver. At that point, I will get long of Bitcoin yet again, perhaps playing out the entire bullish flag pattern.
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

Asian stock markets lower after Wall St hits record again

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Tuesday after Wall Street rose to a record for an eighth day. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1% on Monday, boosted by gains for construction-related stocks after Congress last week approved a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Recovers After Initial Selloff

The euro initially fell on Friday but recovered after the jobs figure. It looks as if we are trying to form some type of bottom, but the pair does tend to be choppier than anything else. When I look at this chart, quite often I think of it as a significant indicator as to what is going on with the US dollar, so even if I do not have any interest in trying to trade this market, it is very likely that we will see the US dollar drift lower in value. Looking at this chart, it does suggest that perhaps you could short the US dollar against other currencies that are doing a bit better.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Breakout to 0.7300 Possible

Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.7300. Add a stop-loss at 0.7500. Set a buy-stop at 0.7435 and a take-profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7350. The AUD/USD tilted upwards on Monday morning as investors reflected on the relatively strong jobs numbers from the United States and trade numbers from China. The pair is trading at 0.7400, which is above last week’s low of 0.7358.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Finds its Footing

The Australian dollar initially fell on Friday to reach down towards the 0.7350 level. This happens to be the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the most recent swing high, so it will be interesting to see if this holds. At the end of the day, we had broken higher to break back above the top of the 50-day EMA, and perhaps more importantly, from a technical analysis point of view, form a hammer.
WORLD
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: Ethereum Powers to Record High

Last week’s US non-farm payroll data came in stronger than had been expected, with $531k net new jobs created compared to the 455k which had been expected. This suggests the US economy is still growing strongly and it seemed to give a minor boost to the US dollar and US stocks.
CURRENCIES
AFP

Soaring prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment in Germany

As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP. From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Gets Hammered After BOE Sits Still

The British pound got absolutely hammered during the trading session on Thursday as the Bank of England has decided to pass on the idea of raising interest rates. That being said, it is possible that they do it relatively soon anyway, it just seems that perhaps the market was trying to price those hikes in ahead of time. The 1.35 level has offered a significant amount of support, and the most recent bounce from that area was rather impressive. However, we also have the jobs number coming out on Friday, and that of course would have a major influence on what happens here.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: German Index Running Out of Steam

Current volatility is making great stock trading opportunities - don't miss out!. The German index gapped a little bit higher at the open on Thursday, but then just went back and forth. We are hanging above the €16,000 level, an area that of course will attract a certain amount of attention. We have made an all-time high though, so that is something worth paying attention to. The market is a little overextended, so I do think that it is probably only a matter of time before we see a bit of a pullback. If we were to pull back from there and drop a bit, I think a lot of people will be looking at the market as one that could be offering a bit of value.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

The Australian Dollar and AU yields weighed by RBA manoeuvring. Energy and metal commodities undermined AUD as USD strengthened. Yields and commodities teaming up against AUD. Where to for AUD/USD?. The RBA underwhelmed market expectations at their last monetary policy meeting. The market had already witnessed the abandonment of yield...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/TRY: Lack of a Strong Reversal Lower May Attract Bulls

The USD/TRY is trading near the 9.70000 ratio as of this writing. On the 22nd of October, the USD/TRY reached a record level of 9.83000 approximately. Yes, the Forex pair did trade lower after reaching this apex and a value of about 9.41000 was demonstrated on the 26th of October. However, this low then saw a reversal higher, which has managed to keep pace and a high of nearly 9.75000 was seen yesterday.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Cautiously Awaiting BoE Decision

Today will see an important event for the GBP/USD, which is the Bank of England's announcement of its monetary policy decisions. The currency pair recovered to the 1.3690 resistance level as of this writing, after falling to the 1.3605 support level before the US Federal Reserve announced that it reduced its purchases.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Clarity Ignites Bearish Move and Speculative Chance

After trading near a high of 5.7000 yesterday, which came within sight of marks made on the 22nd of October that touched the 5.7500 ratio, the USD/BRL began to sell off. The past couple of weeks of trading within the Forex pair have certainly seen technical highs challenged, but the moves have also been a reaction to central bank decisions coming from Brazil and the U.S. regarding monetary policy.
MARKETS

