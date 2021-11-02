Forex Today: AUD Falls as RBA Drops Yield Curve Control

The euro initially fell on Friday but recovered after the jobs figure. It looks as if we are trying to form some type of bottom, but the pair does tend to be choppier than anything else. When I look at this chart, quite often I think of it as a significant indicator as to what is going on with the US dollar, so even if I do not have any interest in trying to trade this market, it is very likely that we will see the US dollar drift lower in value. Looking at this chart, it does suggest that perhaps you could short the US dollar against other currencies that are doing a bit better.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO