Right to repair and why you should care

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations. Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO