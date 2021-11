Across Centre County, seats on municipal boards and councils were up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, with newcomers in several races looking toward victory. Voter turnout for Centre County was 32.65%, according to the most recent data available. In the primary election, turnout was reported to be 28.55%. County Commissioner Michael Pipe said Tuesday evening he was not aware of any issues at polling places, which follows the statewide trend.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO