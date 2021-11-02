CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There wasn't any...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Penalties costly for Giants in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Giants played well enough to beat Kansas City on Monday night. They played sloppily enough to beat themselves. A rash of penalties – taunting on fullback Eli Penny that negated a 16-yard gain that brought them close to field-goal range with the score tied in the fourth quarter, a defensive offside on Oshane Ximines that erased Darnay Holmes’ interception – doomed them to a 20-17 loss.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 20, New York Giants 17

The shorthanded New York Giants put up a valiant effort on the road in Arrowhead Stadium, but Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs offense down the field to set up a Harrison Butker go-ahead field goal with 1:07 remaining in the game. The Giants couldn’t get into field goal range on their final drive to tie the game and ultimately fell to the Chiefs, 20-17.
NFL
chiefs.com

Chiefs Come Back to Defeat Giants, 20-17, on Monday Night Football

It wasn't always pretty, but the Kansas City Chiefs came back to defeat the New York Giants, 20-17, and tally their fourth victory of the season on Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City recorded field goals on each of its final two possessions to tie and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
New York State
chiefscrowd.com

Evan Engram TD gives Giants 17-14 lead over Chiefs

A 5-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Evan Engram has given the New York Giants a 17-14 lead over the Kansas City chiefs early in the fourth quarter. Despite the Giants losing three wide receivers to injuries during Monday night’s contest, the touchdown pass to Engram gave them their first lead of the night. [more]
NFL
KVOE

Kansas City Chiefs hold on for 20-17 win over Giants

Harrison Butker kicked a 34 yard field goal with 1:07 to play in the game lifting the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 win over the New York Giants Monday night. The Chiefs defense shut down the Giants with 2 sacks, one by Chris Jones to end the game. Coach...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#The New York Giants#American Football#Ap
arcamax.com

Chiefs beat the NY Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs beat the Giants, and that’s swell. Wins are good. Wins are precious. Every win in the NFL should be celebrated. This particular one is stretching the rule. They beat the woeful Giants 20-17 at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, and they’ll take the positives where...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Chiefs Rally Over Giants 20-17 On WESB Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs edged the New York Giants 20-17 last night on WESB Sports. Patrick Mahomes finished the day 29 of 48 passing for 275 yards and 1 touchdown with 1 interception. Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 94 yards and a score on 12 receptions. Darrel Williams and Darren Gore combined for 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
NFL
WIBW

Chiefs overcome sloppy play to beat Giants 20-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Despite the sloppy performance, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the New York Giants 20-17. The contest was marred by turnovers and penalties. Both sides turned over the ball at least once and both teams combined for over 20 penalties. But, in the fourth quarter,...
NFL
NBC Washington

Headsets Blamed For Giants' Timeout Issues in Loss to Chiefs

Having more timeouts in critical moments against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night could have propelled the New York Giants toward an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium. Was it head coach Joe Judge's fault for burning through them too quickly?. According to Judge, the NFL has been letting New...
NFL
New Jersey Herald

Postgame analysis: NY Giants' lack of focus late dooms them in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The lack of focus and discipline late doomed the Giants again, and at this point, Joe Judge needs to hold the players accountable. A taunting penalty on Eli Penny cost valuable field position in the quest for a potential go-ahead field goal. An offsides penalty by Oshane Ximines negated a potential crushing interception for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs by Darnay Holmes.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy