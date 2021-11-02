Giants' many mistakes prove costly in 20-17 loss to Chiefs

The shorthanded New York Giants put up a valiant effort on the road in Arrowhead Stadium, but Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs offense down the field to set up a Harrison Butker go-ahead field goal with 1:07 remaining in the game. The Giants couldn’t get into field goal range on their final drive to tie the game and ultimately fell to the Chiefs, 20-17.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO