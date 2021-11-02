Hawks clean up play in win over Wizards

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (36), Spencer Dinwiddie (20), Montrezl Harrell (20) CELTICS: Jaylen Brown (34), Jayson Tatum (27), Josh Richardson (18) The Wizards improved to 5-1 on the season with a back-and-forth, 115-112 double-overtime win over the Celtics on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, giving the team its best start since the 2005-06 season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 36 points to lead the way for the Wizards while Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell each added 20 points of their own.
Comments / 0