Basketball

Hawks clean up play in win over Wizards

Derrick
 7 days ago

ATLANTA -- With better ball movement and...

www.thederrick.com

Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Wizards Trade Is Focused On Kyrie Irving

It seems like there is always some drama surrounding NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. This time, it is about his vaccination status and this will impact his playing status this season. If the Nets do not want to commit to Irving long-term, could it turn into a potential trade?
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards vs. Hawks final score: Washington continues hot start with 122-111 win

The Washington Wizards continued their hot start, despite missing starters Rui Hachimura, Spencer Dinwiddie and Daniel Gafford with a 122-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Four Wizards scored 20 or more points, led by Bradley Beal with 27, Montrezl Harrell with 25, while...
NBA
Derrick

Frustration bubbles up for Hawks in loss to Wizards

The Hawks (3-2) looked frustrated and struggled to get stops in a 122-111 loss to the Wizards (4-1) Thursday in Washington. Next up, the Hawks will continue their road trip in Philadelphia Saturday.
NBA
Finger Lakes Times

Nets make statement with impressive defense in win over Hawks

NEW YORK — Hours before tipoff of what would be the Nets’ most impressive victory of their early season — a 117-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Barclays Center — Joe Harris explained why his superteam, built on offensive firepower, has been so effective on the defensive end.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap: Beal, Harrell, Dinwiddie lead Wizards to 2OT win over Celtics

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (36), Spencer Dinwiddie (20), Montrezl Harrell (20) CELTICS: Jaylen Brown (34), Jayson Tatum (27), Josh Richardson (18) The Wizards improved to 5-1 on the season with a back-and-forth, 115-112 double-overtime win over the Celtics on Saturday night at Capital One Arena, giving the team its best start since the 2005-06 season. Bradley Beal scored a game-high 36 points to lead the way for the Wizards while Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell each added 20 points of their own.
NBA
wmleader.com

Nets make ills go away in convincing win over Wizards

Slow starts. Silly turnovers. Wretched defense. All the flaws that have plagued the Nets in their uninspired early stages of the season got fixed — at least for one night. The Nets got well Monday with a 104-90 rout of Washington before 14,487 at Barclays Center, including Jay-Z seated courtside.
NBA
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Young, Capela help Hawks end Wizards' 3-game winning streak

ATLANTA -- — Trae Young scored 26 points, Clint Capela had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Washington Wizards 118-111 on Monday night. Bradley Beal scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half for Washington, which had its three-game win streak halted and lost its fifth in a row at State Farm Arena. A victory would’ve given Washington (5-2) its best beginning to a season the 1974-75 Bullets got off to a 7-0 start.
NBA
NBC Washington

Montrezl Harrell Leads Wizards to Hard-Fought Road Win Over Celtics

3-1 What makes the beginning of this Wizards season particularly fun and interesting to watch is that with each game we learn more about a team that was for the most part overhauled in the offseason. They won their first two games against the Raptors and Pacers, then received a beatdown by the Nets. That suggested they were somewhere in between the fringe playoff teams and the very top of the Eastern Conference.
NBA
thebrooklyngame.com

Nets Rebound With Full-Effort Win Over Wizards

The Nets looked the most locked-in and energetic as they have to start this season, and it just happened to come on the second half of a back-to-back. Kevin Durant continued his high-scoring season as the Nets recorded a 104-90 win over the Wizards at home on Monday. The win pulls the Nets to 2-2 on the year, while Durant also broke 24,000 career points with his 25-point night.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards hot start continues with double-overtime win over Celtics

It was messy and difficult, but the Wizards emerged from the double-overtime thriller against the Boston Celtics with the win to run their record to 5-1. For the Wizards, 5-1 is rarified air. Their last start this good was 2005-06, which was Gilbert Arenas’ first healthy season in Washington. The team would finish that year 42-40 and lose in the first round to a 21-year old Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Studs and duds from narrow win over NO

Atlanta Hawks fans certainly got a closer game than expected. Their 102-99 victory over the now 1-4 New Orleans Pelicans only featured seven lead changes and five ties. It also featured each team opening a half holding the other below 20 points and was fairly even in points in the paint (52-48) and fastbreak points (14-12).
NBA
Santa Maria Times

Wizards improve to 5-1 after double-OT win over Celtics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points, Kyle Kuzma added 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics 115-112 in two overtimes Saturday. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out in the second overtime for Washington, which improved...
NBA
Yardbarker

Trae Young and Clint Capela Lead Hawks to Victory Over the Wizards in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Washington Wizards 118-111 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks improve to a 4-3 record overall on the season. The Hawks snapped a two-game losing streak and avenged a 122-111 loss they suffered in D.C. last week to the Wizards. The Hawks are starting to click but they know it is all a process. Especially if they want to get back to where they got to in last year’s Playoffs, or further.
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards vs. Hawks GameThread

It’s Washington Wizards Game Day…again! The Wizards were just in Boston taking down the Celtics last night and now are back home to welcome the Atlanta Hawks. It’ll be interesting to see who’s in the starting lineup as Coach Wes Unseld Jr. will let Spencer Dinwiddie rest who has come off an ACL injury previously last season.
NBA
atlantanews.net

Wizards visit Hawks looking for fourth straight win

Guard Bradley Beal will try to keep his red-hot shooting streak going when the Washington Wizards go for their fourth straight win on Monday when they travel to Atlanta for a rematch with the Hawks. The two teams played on Thursday in Washington, with the Wizards rolling to a 122-111...
NBA
New York Post

Kevin Durant, Joe Harris lead Nets to statement win over Hawks

It’s going to be weeks until the Nets play at Barclays Center again, but at least they gave the home crowd a show. The Nets knew Atlanta was going to be a tough test, but they aced it. A Kevin Durant-led third-quarter run turned the game and let them cruise to a 117-108 win before a crowd of 17,323.
NBA

