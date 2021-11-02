Hawks clean up play in win over Wizards

3-1 What makes the beginning of this Wizards season particularly fun and interesting to watch is that with each game we learn more about a team that was for the most part overhauled in the offseason. They won their first two games against the Raptors and Pacers, then received a beatdown by the Nets. That suggested they were somewhere in between the fringe playoff teams and the very top of the Eastern Conference.

