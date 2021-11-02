CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New member intro + Concerned about Kaposi Sarcoma

 7 days ago

Welcome to the POZ Community Forums, a round-the-clock discussion area for people with HIV/AIDS, their friends/family/caregivers, and others concerned about HIV/AIDS. Click on the links below to browse our various forums; scroll down for a glance at the most recent posts; or join in the conversation yourself by registering on the...

EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
HIV
Google
Cleveland.com

‘People have lost their empathy for others’: Health care providers angry, bitter about vaccine hesitancy as COVID-19 cases continue to overwhelm area hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Doctors and nurses have had enough. Nineteen months on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic have exposed many of them to more death and misery than they might have expected in an entire career. They’ve overheard patients’ haunting final phone calls to family before intubation. They’ve seen sick mothers lose their babies shortly after birth. They’ve kept vigil over frightened patients, dying in isolation. And they’ve heard it time and again – the regrets of so many, who concede in their final breaths that they should have gotten vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News4Jax.com

The first signs and symptoms of lung cancer

Lung cancer takes more lives in the United States than colorectal, breast and prostate cancers combined but what do you know about it? Do you have to be a smoker to get it? Are you more likely to get it as a man or a woman? The answer may surprise you.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

A new COVID-19 drug for people with diabetes

In a recent study, researchers developed a new COVID-19 treatment for people with diabetes, which has shown promising results in a trial. The team recognized that it could activate cells from the immune system as a potential treatment for people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus by dampening the overactive response of the immune system which causes damage to the organs in the body, particularly the heart and lungs.
SCIENCE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Should you get screened for lung cancer? New recommendations released

More people die from lung cancer each year than from breast, colorectal and prostate cancer combined -- making lung cancer one of the most deadly cancers. There are new screening guidelines designed to detect lung cancers much earlier. As lung cancer awareness month begins, newly eligible Americans are being urged to get screened.
CANCER
NutritionFacts.org

Should We Be Concerned About the Effects of Ochratoxin?

The overall cost-benefit ratio for mycotoxins depends on which food is contaminated. Below is an approximation of this video’s audio content. To see any graphs, charts, graphics, images, and quotes to which Dr. Greger may be referring, watch the above video. Ochratoxin has been described as toxic to the immune...
SCIENCE
wordpress.com

In Dialogue with Dr. David Kaposi about his Talk at the OPRC Launch Event

‘Beyond Milgram: Towards a Theory of Implicit Violence’. David: Whilst everyone in psychology and the social sciences knows about Milgram’s “obedience to authority” experiments, we don’t know why all those good American citizens obeyed an experimenter when he told them to electrocute an innocent victim despite that victim screaming not to. What I found when I listened to hundreds of audio files of these experimental sessions was that a completely neglected little phrase, “Please continue” may have played an important role. Obedient participants, just like disobedient participants, stop when they hear the learner protest; but when they then hear the experimenter’s word “please continue”, they continue. It sometimes feels as though we were in the presence of magic. And when the spell is broken, when the participants do continue resisting and provoke the experimenter to say all sorts of things – these prove pretty much useless in making them discontinue. They are free. So the talk is really about the power of this little phrase “please continue” and where this power might come from.
MENTAL HEALTH

