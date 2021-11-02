New member intro + Concerned about Kaposi Sarcoma

‘Beyond Milgram: Towards a Theory of Implicit Violence’. David: Whilst everyone in psychology and the social sciences knows about Milgram’s “obedience to authority” experiments, we don’t know why all those good American citizens obeyed an experimenter when he told them to electrocute an innocent victim despite that victim screaming not to. What I found when I listened to hundreds of audio files of these experimental sessions was that a completely neglected little phrase, “Please continue” may have played an important role. Obedient participants, just like disobedient participants, stop when they hear the learner protest; but when they then hear the experimenter’s word “please continue”, they continue. It sometimes feels as though we were in the presence of magic. And when the spell is broken, when the participants do continue resisting and provoke the experimenter to say all sorts of things – these prove pretty much useless in making them discontinue. They are free. So the talk is really about the power of this little phrase “please continue” and where this power might come from.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO