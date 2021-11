After-thoughts form Iowa’s 99-47 victory of Slippery Rock:. --It’s hard to draw too many conclusions from a game against a Division II opponent that had its entire 2020-21 season wiped out by COVID-19, but there is no question the Iowa defense looked vastly improved Friday. The Hawkeyes used much more fullcourt pressure than at any time in recent seasons and it completely disrupted Slippery Rock. The Rock shot just 21.5% from the field, had only four assists to go with 19 turnovers and was especially inept in the middle section of the game. It missed its last 10 shots of the first half and 12 of its first 13 in the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO