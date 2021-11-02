CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Crispy Innovation To Drive The Zoonotic Disease Market

Cover picture for the articleThe global Zoonotic Disease Market is expected to be on a splendid growth spree In Upcoming Years. Every vertical is onto the creation of a talent pool to cater to the demands from the public as well as the private sector. Moreover, the emphasis lays on a digital pool of ready-to-hire,...

A hub for zoonotic disease research

More than three-quarters of emerging infectious diseases that affect humans come from animals. Numerous scientists are confident that SARS-CoV-2 is among them, likely originating in bats. For many adults alive today, COVID-19 is not the first brush with a dangerous zoonotic disease, one that can move from animals into people. Just in the last two decades, outbreaks of Ebola, Zika, swine flu, avian flu, West Nile virus—and others—have occurred around the world, while other established infections, such as malaria and dengue, continue be a global concern.
Uneven attention hampers the drive to control infectious diseases

Despite notable success stories, many conditions still present a complex challenge. Sarah DeWeerdt is a science writer based in Seattle, Washington. You have full access to this article via your institution. The past century has seen enormous advances in the global fight against infectious disease. There’s the discovery of antibiotics...
Contaminated Water Indicated in 40% of Major Zoonotic Disease Outbreaks

Analyzing the 100 largest zoonotic disease outbreaks, investigators found the most significant drivers to be water contamination, sewage management, weather conditions, and change in vector abundance. What do the 100 largest zoonotic disease outbreaks all have in common?. A recent study published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B...
COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
Penn Vet establishes Institute for Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases

Penn’s School of Veterinary Medicine has launched the Institute for Infectious and Zoonotic Diseases, which will focus on deepening the understanding of diseases originating from animals that affect humans. These ailments, known as zoonotic diseases, have been prevalent in recent years. According to Penn Vet, nearly 75% of all new...
